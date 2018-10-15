The Waco Police Department posted the following statement on its Facebook page early Monday morning:
Several train cars have derailed from the train tracks near Mars Drive and Texas Central Parkway. No injuries are reported.
A crane is being brought in to place the cars back on the track. That is not expected to occur until sometime after 9:00 am this morning. At that time, barricades will be placed and traffic will be blocked at Mars Drive from Panther Run to Texas Central Parkway.
There may be some traffic delays in the morning due to the derailment. Please use caution and take alternate routes if possible.