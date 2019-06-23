All Interstate 35 mainlanes are scheduled to close nightly this week through much of Waco, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Southbound lanes are scheduled to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday, from Craven Avenue near Texas State Technical College, to South 18th Street.
Northbound lanes are scheduled to close in the same time frame, from South 16th Street to Craven Avenue.
Detour information was not available over the weekend.
The closures span the full length of a project to rebuild, reconfigure and widen a 6-mile stretch of interstate from 12th Street to Loop 340's northern interchange. Work started in late April and is scheduled to wrap up in 2024.