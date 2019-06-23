TxDOT closures

A Texas Department of Transportation schedule lists closures for all interstate mainlanes every night for the upcoming week.

 TxDOT image

All Interstate 35 mainlanes are scheduled to close nightly this week through much of Waco, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Southbound lanes are scheduled to close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday, from Craven Avenue near Texas State Technical College, to South 18th Street.

Northbound lanes are scheduled to close in the same time frame, from South 16th Street to Craven Avenue.

Detour information was not available over the weekend.

The closures span the full length of a project to rebuild, reconfigure and widen a 6-mile stretch of interstate from 12th Street to Loop 340's northern interchange. Work started in late April and is scheduled to wrap up in 2024.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you