Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near downtown Waco have reopened after multiple crashes forced them to close Saturday afternoon.
The southbound lanes also experienced significant delays, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The crashes happened near 18th Street, and northbound traffic was backed up to S. Loop 340, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Tow vehicles had been contacted to respond to at least seven wrecks, Swanton said.
"We suggest that you use alternative routes around Waco until further notice," Swanton wrote in a statement about 4 p.m.
Officials did not provide any information on whether anyone was injured in the wrecks.