A 17-year-old Gatesville High School student died in a single-vehicle crash outside Gatesville on Thursday morning, officials said. Two other students at the school died in a wreck outside the city late last month.
Chloe Janisch was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup west on Farm-to-Market Road 107 at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday, about a mile east of State Highway 36, when she lost control and the vehicle rolled, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Roberts said.
Janisch was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, Roberts said. Her family has been notified of her death.
Gatesville Independent School District counselors were at the high school Thursday to help students, according to a statement the district posted on Facebook.
"It is with extreme sadness that I inform you that we lost another high school student this morning in an automobile accident," the statement reads.
Students Kyle Tennison and Ethan Sandell, both 16, died in a wreck April 27, and another person involved was injured, Roberts said.