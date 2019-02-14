The driver of a Western Star tractor-trailer was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Robinson early Thursday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called to Farm-to-Market Road 434, near Flying Heart Road east of Robinson, and found the truck overturned and the driver dead, Howard said. The driver was the only person in the truck, he said.
It appears the driver may have been tired and left the road before the truck rolled, according to preliminary reports.
The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of family.