Top 10 stories of 2018: Former Baylor frat president's case captured the nation's attention
Editor’s note: As we wrap up 2018, Tribune-Herald staff writers have been reflecting on Greater Waco’s biggest stories of this memorable year — good, bad and sometimes cringeworthy. Some stories brought a quick flash of national attention. Others will have a long, slow-burning impact on our community’s history. Most of these stories are still unfolding.
Count down with us over the next 10 days for a look back at our politics, education, criminal justice system, and starting today, our wacky weather.
7. Anderson case
Since Baylor University has been embroiled in scandal over the way school officials have handled sexual assault complaints, there is no such thing any more as a routine sexual assault complaint involving a Baylor student.
Still, the social media outrage, petition drives, email-writing campaigns and national news stories generated in the wake of the Jacob Anderson sexual assault case late in the year reached unexpected and towering levels on a number of fronts.
Protests were lodged against the plea agreement the former Baylor University fraternity president reached with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. The judge who decided to accept it was bombarded with petitions, emails, letters and calls to his office from people from all over the country who urged him to kick the offer back and set a trial date.
The victim and her family wrote scathing emails to the judge, saying the DA’s office broke promises to them regarding her fight for justice and also urging the judge to reject the plea agreement and give her her day in court.
Ultimately, 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother, after reviewing an extensive presentence report and other information, accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Anderson to deferred probation for three years after his no contest plea to a reduced charge of unlawful restraint. As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors dropped four counts of sexual assault, Anderson will not have to register as a sex offender and won’t serve any jail time.
Following the sentencing hearing, Strother again was flooded with phone calls, emails and letters, many of them profane and threatening to him and his family. A petition drive was started to remove the judge from office. Some groups promised he would have an opponent next election, despite the fact that the judge, at 75, can’t run again after completing the last two years of his current term.
A student at the University of Texas at Dallas who said she was outraged after learning Anderson enrolled there after leaving Baylor, sponsored an online petition that called for school officials to kick him out of school. Two days later, they did, informing Anderson, who graduated this month with a finance degree, that he could not walk across the stage to get his diploma, set foot on campus again or attend graduate school there.
“We were completely caught off-guard by all of this,” said Fort Worth attorney Tim Moore, one of Anderson’s attorneys. “We had no earthly idea that it would get blown up like it did. It was just pure social media, the ability to reach out. Everybody has a voice now, but I could not have anticipated that any of this would happen.”
The former Baylor student who said Anderson raped her at a fraternity party in 2016 told the judge in an emotional victim-impact statement that she was devastated by the plea bargain and his decision to accept it.
“When I was completely unconscious, he dumped me face down in the dirt and left me there to die,” she said. “He had taken what he wanted, had proven his power over my body. He then walked home and went to bed without a second thought to the ravaged, half-dead woman he had left behind.”
Moore and his co-counsel, Mark Daniel, declined comment as they left the courthouse that day. However, after the petition drive to remove Anderson from UT-Dallas gained momentum, they pushed back, saying that the woman’s statement was “riddled with distortions and misrepresentations.”
They said there was no evidence to support her initial claim that she was drugged at the party or that Anderson choked her. They said she made statements to two students that the incident “may have been consensual” and seemed “calm and collected” immediately afterward.
The woman, who sought medical treatment at the hospital that night, has a civil lawsuit pending against Anderson, the Baylor chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the elderly owner of the home where the party was held.
8. Property values
With property tax appraisals up sharply over last year, property owners flooded the McLennan County Appraisal District with protests. As the deadline approached, the district had received more than 5,400 protests, compared to fewer than 1,000 at that point the year before.
Some lamented the “Fixer Upper” impact, believing the hit TV show starring Chip and Joanna Gaines cast Waco in such a positive light that fans could not resist visiting, and that enough paid a premium to put down roots that they drove up home prices. Whatever the case, some owners of older homes in the central city reported skyrocketing values they believed defied credibility.
Homeowners seemingly are following the lead of downtown merchants and property owners who were up in arms in 2017 over what they considered inflated values that threatened the inner-city renaissance.
After this year’s protest dust settled, the taxable value of homes in the county was up more than 9 percent compared to last year, though some of that increase is attributable to new construction rather than appraisal bumps.
MCAD appraisers said their hands are tied by state law. They have to set appraisals at market value, regardless of whether they think market value is fair.
Local real estate agents indeed have reported receiving multiple offers on properties within days, even hours of their arrival on the market, sometimes even before they appear on the Waco Multiple Listing Service.
Still, protests can be effective. Mike Stone, executive director of Waco Community Development, told the Tribune-Herald he was assisting with about 50 protests this year and that in past years, every protest he was familiar with resulted in at least some reduction in value.
In one extreme example, Phillip and Barbara Bridgewater, who own a home in the 1800 block of Morrow Avenue, saw their preliminary appraisal more than double, from $140,000 to $331,410. They bought the place for $80,000 in the late 1990s.
After the Bridgewaters filed a protest, the appraisal was cut to $170,000, still enough to add about $800 to their annual tax bill.
Karr Ingham, a West Texas economist who tracks local economic trends, has watched sales prices for homes in Greater Waco rise to record levels.
In October, for example, the average sales price of homes in the area reached $210,815, a 6.2 percent increase from a year earlier. Through October, home sales had soared to almost 2,500 transactions, an increase over last year approaching 9 percent, Ingham reported in his Greater Waco Economic Index.
In the index’s base year of 2000, the average home sales price was $98,677.
— Mike Copeland
9. Precinct 2
Pat Chisolm-Miller will officially take office Jan. 1 representing Precinct 2 as its first new commissioner in almost three decades and the first woman ever elected to the McLennan County Commissioners Court.
Chisolm-Miller, 60, will not have far to move when she packs up the office she has occupied for 23 years as administrative assistant to her predecessor, Commissioner Lester Gibson. Her victory in November keeps the seat in Democratic hands. It has long been the only position on the commissioners court held by a Democrat.
The precinct covers portions of downtown and East Waco, Bellmead and the eastern parts of the county encompassing Riesel, Mart, Hallsburg and Axtell.
Chisolm-Miller’s won 58.3 percent of the vote in November, giving her a comfortable margin over Republican D.L. Wilson, a former Department of Public Safety sergeant. She relied on a core of support from the more urban areas of Precinct 2, while the more rural areas went heavily in Wilson’s favor.
For the first time in at least a generation, more Precinct 2 voters cast Republican primary ballots than Democratic primary ballots, 1,734 to 1,433.
In the primaries, Chisolm-Miller defeated Waco ISD Trustee Norman Manning, and Wilson defeated Gina Ford, a project manager for Waco’s Animal Birth Control Clinic, and Vernon Davis, a real estate investor, insurance adjuster and rancher.
Chisolm-Miller repeatedly said she was running as her own person, but was often the target of questions about Gibson’s lack of attendance at commissioners court meetings. In April, Gibson attended a county commissioners meeting for the first time after 22 consecutive absences, almost seven months. While there is no attendance requirements for county commissioners who make about $100,000 a year, leaders from small towns in his precinct raised concerns that the absences impeded work in their communities.
By August, the city of Waco’s consideration of an eastern McLennan County site for a new landfill, over protests from residents of the area, added fuel to the race.
While county officials said there was nothing commissioners could do regarding the city’s plan for a landfill, both candidates spoke out on the issue.
The city of Waco is pursuing a permit to place a landfill near the intersection of State Highway 31 and TK Parkway, in Precinct 2.
— Cassie L. Smith
10. Weather
It was the coldest of times. It was the hottest of times. It was Waco weather in 2018.
For those keeping score, the year saw Waco’s coldest temperature in 27 years: 8 degrees on Jan. 9. And it saw the hottest temperature ever: 114 degrees on July 23. Waco also chalked up its fourth driest summer on record, with only 1.24 inches of precipitation from June through August.
Two months later, the Waco area was seeing too much rain, with October logging 12.56 inches, triple the monthly average, to become the second wettest October on record and part of the fourth-wettest fall on record for September through November. The Brazos River covered Waco’s river trails as upstream dams kept the river from more serious flooding. Lake Waco went 20 feet over its normal elevation in late October, submerging pavilions and casting logs and debris far inland.
The year’s weather disrupted a number of outdoor events. Cold, windy weather on April 7 shortened the Heart of Texas Airshow and the Navy precision flying Blue Angels’ first show in Waco in more than 30 years.
October rains and winds also dampened several days of the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, leading fair administrators to use rain insurance to offset losses.
Flooding and road damage from heavy rains caused cancellation of the Oct. 20 Skittles Waco Wild West 100 bike ride, and strong currents in the Brazos River following heavy rains upstream led Ironman 70.3 organizers to scratch the swimming leg of the Oct. 28 triathlon.
October rains shrank the crowds for this year’s Silobration at Magnolia Market at the Silos, an event that in the past had drawn upwards of 20,000 visitors, while the threat of cold and rain caused the first cancellation of the Nov. 12 Waco Veterans Day parade.
While most McLennan County residents were mildly affected by this year’s weather extremes, the fickle weather hit local farmers in the pocketbook.
Figures produced by Shane McLellan of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in McLennan County indicate the drought halved this year’s corn production and per-acre yield in the county, halved the yield of hay and cotton planted and cut the pecan harvest by 10 to 15 percent. October’s rain reduced the amount of wheat acreage planted.
The year’s drought also affected local beekeepers, who reported lost hives and lower honey production.
The worst part of this year’s weather was its unpredictability, said Texas Farm Bureau spokesman Gary Joiner. Farmers can often compensate for weather effects through the crops planted and the amount of acreage devoted to them, but rains coming too early or too late in spring planting can throw off harvest schedules and yields.
Add fluctuating commodity prices this year, thanks in part to tariffs and trade negotiations, and more than a few farmers struggled to meet their projections, Joiner said.
Local farms weren’t alone in suffering from this year’s weather. Cities like Waco found the swing in temperatures and heavy rains stressed streets and roads more than usual, resulting in a bumper crop of bumper-bouncing potholes.
“Our street department does an excellent job of trying to keep on top of this, but we have been inundated this year,” said Jim Reed, the city’s capital improvement manager. He noted that a new street repair program starting next month aims to seal cracks before they widen and let water seepage undercut the pavement. “It’s not the prettiest thing to do,” he said, but added that sealed streets are less likely to develop potholes.
What’s behind this seesaw weather?
“There’s no explanation for simultaneous high and low extremes, but it’s a bit of oversimplification to say weather is becoming more erratic,” said Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon.
High temperatures and drought, however, are becoming more commonplace as average global temperatures rise, Nielsen-Gammon said.
“Overall, in recent years the record high extremes have outnumbered the record low extremes. As long as temperatures continue to rise, we’ll see more of that,” he said.
Also on the increase is the intensity of heavy rainstorms, illustrated by four of the wettest months in Texas history occurring over the last four years. The upcoming year may be a wet one, too, with the strong prospect of an El Niño climate pattern bringing in more precipitation than usual. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center estimates there’s a 90 percent chance of an El Niño forming this winter, although how strong that effect will be is uncertain.
What is certain is that no one will be able to change the weather before it happens. Says the Farm Bureau’s Joiner, “Weather is just one of those things you cannot escape.”
— Carl Hoover