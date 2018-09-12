Mark Lach's first encounter with the sunken passenger liner Titanic on the Atlantic Ocean floor was a moment he will never forget and one that shaped the ways he wanted to tell its story.
Lach, the designer of "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" on display through Jan. 6 at the Mayborn Museum, was crammed alongside two men in a submersible vessel with about the same interior space as the front seats of a small car. Fifteen minutes after the craft entered the water, it passed from sunlit blue ocean to blackness, the start of a two-hour descent of increasing coldness.
Two miles down and in total darkness, they arrived at their destination, the remains of the passenger liner than sank April 15, 1912, after grazing an iceberg, killing more than 1,500 people.
"The pilot had a flair for the dramatic and told me to look out the window," Lach said. "You're in inky blackness and then the lighting comes up on the bow of the Titanic. It was about as moving and emotional and exciting an experience as one can have."
Recapturing a part of that experience — the emotional, personal reaction to artifacts and stories from the past — continues to shape his approach in creating museum exhibits.
Lach, vice president of special projects and creative director of Premier Exhibitions, will tell a Waco audience about his experiences creating "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" in a lecture, "From Wreck Site To Exhibition: My Creative Journey," at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Mayborn Museum.
The deep-sea dive about 20 years ago started a long journey in design with Premier Exhibitions, one that has seen him craft audience experiences for exhibit subjects as diverse as Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun, pop music icon Michael Jackson, the ash-buried Roman city Pompeii, an 18th century Caribbean pirate married to a woman accused of witchcraft and the comedy television show "Saturday Night Live."
"It's been quite a ride," the 61-year-old said with a chuckle during a phone interview from Atlanta, Georgia, before leaving for Waco.
Lach's trip to the Titanic's wreckage came as part of his first job in exhibit design after previous jobs in sports broadcasting, graphic design and music.
"I've always been a free spirit when it comes to work," he said.
Sailing several days to the Titanic wreck site on a ship half the size of the luxury liner, Lach found the nights aboard deck glittering with stars in a black sky and thought of how the Titanic's passengers, many immigrating to the United States, had watched a similar sky while excited about a new life in the United States.
"You put yourself in that moment," he said.
In the submersible's undersea transit of the wreck and its three-mile-long debris field from which the exhibit's artifacts were collected, he remembered seeing the cabin of ship's Capt. Edward Smith and imagining his final hours after being awakened with news of the collision with the iceberg.
"You see his bed and bathtub and door and you just have this emotional connection to him," Lach said.
Another personal dimension to the story surfaced, literally, when a submersible later brought up a well-preserved leather satchel.
"Whenever you see leather (in artifacts), it's usually personal objects: a suitcase, purses, wallets," he said. "Because of the tanning process, there are chemicals that repel the microorganisms that attack some objects."
That leather satchel, when unrolled, contained 64 small glass vials with cork stoppers and something Lach had never experienced in artifacts recovered from the deep: a perfume-like fragrance.
Research on the company name found on the satchel revealed it actually was perfume, at least the raw materials for it, carried by a company representative from a European visit.
That satchel and vials, incidentally, are in "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" at the Mayborn, an example of how Lach and his design team used items to make the epic story human-scaled. Of the hundreds of recovered items, the ones on display were chosen to tell specific parts of the story: the ship's design and scale, the types of passengers on board, passengers' experience, and individual stories, such as the perfumer's satchel.
Another Lach touch for the personal dimension are the boarding passes with the names of actual passengers that exhibit visitors receive. While they encourage exhibit viewers to look for specific people in the registry of survivors, they also show something about the Titanic's story, Lach said: the higher proportion of first class passengers who survived compared to those in lower classes.
"When you start with a story and the artifacts, you're halfway there," he said.
Lach's latest project has him listening as much as looking. He is part of a team developing an exhibit on American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton slated to debut in Chicago in April, and the "Hamilton" musical's soundtrack is a frequent companion, he said. It keeps him aware of the history embedded in the lyrics that many visitors will be looking for, plus, it is enjoyable, he said.
"I've listened to the soundtrack over and over and over again," Lach said. "But then, I was a fan before this opportunity."