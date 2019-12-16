Four development teams answered the city of Waco’s call for proposals to redevelop the old Floyd Casey Stadium, including three local proposers.
The city is looking for a private partner to bring a mixed-use development on the 105-acre site, which has been empty since Baylor University’s old stadium was torn down in 2016. Baylor football moved in 2014 to McLane Stadium, and city officials acquired the site through a land swap deal, seeing a rare opportunity for development in the urban core.
The city put out the request for proposals in August, and the deadline was 2 p.m. Monday. A city-appointed committee will review the proposals and recommend a developer to the city council in late February. The contents of the proposals will not be disclosed until then.
Those submitting proposals are as follows:
- Waco Village LLC, headed by local developer Peter Ellis, whose projects include the renovations of the Praetorian building at Sixth Street and Franklin Avenue and the Stratton building at Eighth and Austin.
- Turner Behringer Real Estate, consisting of brothers Shane and Cody Turner and Todd Behringer. Past projects include the Waco Hippodrome redevelopment, Altura Lofts, Tinsley Place apartments and various loft and commercial buildings in downtown Waco.
- RA Development of Burleson, which has developed housing subdivisions and urban commercial in Burleson and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
- The Resurrection Floyd Group, consisting of Waco real estate broker Chris Gutierrez, Tim Stoner of USAA Real Estate and former Waco city planner Felix Landry, now of Dallas-based Verdunity planning firm. They are teaming up with developer WBW, nonprofit Neighborworks Waco and Austin-based Madhouse Development.
“We put together a group that I think combines several components the city was looking for in their master plan,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez said the group’s proposal is mostly residential, with housing for mixed incomes and different age groups.
“Every age group would want the opportunity to interact with others,” Gutierrez said. “There’s no need to isolate anyone.”
The proposal also includes space for recreation, retail and entertainment uses, Gutierrez said.
“The city has really been looking for ways to bring people back into the core,” Gutierrez said.
“We took that to heart.”
Justin Bond with RA Development said his firm’s proposal is also mostly residential.
“We work with a builder that builds home from more of a cottage, Craftsman style,” Bond said. “We’re excited about Waco’s future growth and wanted a chance to start a conversation with the city.”
Bond said examples of those Craftsman-style homes, built by Bransom Homes, can be seen in a development in downtown Burleson called Heritage Village.
“We’re seeing a lot of people who want a nice home, but it doesn’t have to be huge,” Bond said. “They’d rather spend more time out on trails and in parks. We think that buyer isn’t just in Burleson, but in Waco.”
Bond said the homes would be between $200,000 and $250,000. The proposal includes homes arranged in a “bungalow court” style, with several homes surrounding a central yard.
During a pre-bid meeting in August, city officials explained their priorities for the site. Senior parks planner Tom Balk said a development with space for parks and trails could connect future development with the rest of the city. Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook pointed out that the site still has Baylor’s former Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, which is owned by the city.
