The state of Texas is trying to keep a former Waco man from being released from prison, claiming he is a sexual predator who needs further treatment for his disorder.
Maureen Whittmore, a prosecutor in the State Special Prosecution Unit’s civil division, filed a petition in Waco's 54th State District Court seeking to have Robert Anthony Fluke committed to a West Texas sex offender treatment facility before his parole from prison.
Fluke, 38, is serving a 20-year prison term after pleading guilty in April 2003 to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is scheduled for release in February 2022, according to the petition.
Fluke "is a repeat sexually violent offender who suffers from a behavioral abnormality that makes him likely to engage in a predatory act of sexual violence," according to the petition.
Whittmore's office will ask a McLennan County jury to determine that Fluke should be sent to a treatment facility in Littlefield instead of being released on parole. If he is committed, Fluke's case will be reviewed every two years to see if he can be released or if his multi-tiered treatment plan needs to be modified.
Fluke will be the fourth person to stand trial in McLennan County under the civil commitment statute. Two others were committed for sex offender treatment and the third case ended in a hung jury and a mistrial. However, the jury approved the inmate's civil commitment at a retrial in October 2019.
Waco attorney Walter M. Reaves Jr., who represented Fluke in 2003, declined comment on the state's efforts to commit him. Fluke will be represented during the civil proceedings by attorneys from the State Counsel for Offenders Office.
According to court records in the case for which Fluke pleaded guilty, a girl reported that she was at her cousin's house on Summer Avenue and her cousin's wife called Fluke to come over. The girl, who was 12 at the time, reported to police that she asked Fluke to bring her a drink from the kitchen.
She said she noticed "some white stuff" floating in her drink but she didn't think anything about it and drank it anyway. She told police that about 10 minutes later her "eyes starting rolling back in her head" and she was unable to get up, according to police reports.
She said someone carried her to bed, where she said Fluke sexually assaulted her.
