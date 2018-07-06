DEAR NEIL: We have a fairly new (two years in our landscape) red oak tree that has developed a vertical crack down its trunk. It is turning black along the sides of the crack. Should I wrap it, paint it with diluted latex paint, do nothing, or what?
Dear Reader: That sounds like sunscald. Wrapping would have been the ideal prevention at the time of planting, but it may be too late.
Do not paint it. I guess I would probably wrap it now, but I’d do so with the intent of taking the wrap back off every month or two to check progress of healing and to make sure that decay didn’t set in.
You have to hope that the tree can heal itself somehow. New oaks and Chinese pistachios must always be protected with paper tree wrap for their first two summers in our landscapes. Good luck with it.
DEAR NEIL: What would cause these small holes in all of my peach fruit? A clear fluid forms beneath each hole, then congeals into a clear mass. When I slice into the fruit it appears to be fairly localized. What can I do to stop it?
Dear Reader: These are plum curculios, and they’re problems for all stone fruit crops. They require spraying from the time buds show color up until the fruit is just about ready to harvest.
There are many insecticides labeled for their control. You can find a great deal of helpful information at university websites online.
DEAR NEIL: I inherited several amaryllis from my aunt. I tried growing them in the ground without success, so I have planted them in pots. They have bloomed each spring until the past two years.
I know they need to be repotted. How and when should I do so? I normally care for them with my other plants during the summer, then bring them into my husband’s workshop over the winter. It’s dark there and they go dormant.
We bring them out in the spring and encourage them to bloom. Suggestions?
Dear Reader: That’s a lot of amaryllis plants! Yes, they are extremely rootbound. I might even try repotting one of these bigger pots now to see how they fare.
Soak it thoroughly to get the soil as wet as you can. Tip the pot onto its side and carefully pull the root mass out. You should be able to see the individual bulbs fairly easily. Break them into clumps of a couple of bulbs each between the heels of your palms and repot them into 8- or 10-inch pots filled with a highly organic potting soil.
If the original soil falls away from the bulbs you probably ought to trim the leaves back by half. Put them into a shady location for a week or two to see how they get along. If all goes well you can repot the rest. Better to do so now so they can establish during the balance of this growing season.
DEAR NEIL: My St. Augustine has runners on top of the grass. They aren’t rooting into the soil. Will they eventually do so? Why do they do this?
Dear Reader: I’ve been around St. Augustine almost all of my life, and I’ve observed this on almost every St. Augustine lawn I’ve been on. It happens for a few weeks in the summer, and it’s of absolutely no concern.
I normally walk the lawn before I mow, lifting these runners with my foot so I can trim them off with the mower. After a few weeks the issue abates.
DEAR NEIL: I’ve had this croton for six years. I’ve repotted it once, but now the top leaves seem to be losing their color. Why is this happening?
Dear Reader: I use crotons for summer landscape color at our home each year. Your plant is getting more light now than it had when the multi-colored leaves were produced. If you were to move it back into a little more shade, any new leaves it might produce would go back to having the striped look.
As far as I’m concerned, I aim to have as brightly colored leaves as possible. The top leaves on your plant would worry me just a bit, however, because they may be getting enough sunlight that they could scorch and burn by late July and August. Maybe give it just a little more protection.
Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.