DEAR NEIL: I am currently replacing an old chain-link fence with a wooden privacy fence. There are trees with trunks growing right in the chain link fence. How can I eliminate them so they won’t be a problem for my new fence?
Dear Reader: Once you have the old fence out of the way, cut the trunks flush with the ground. Drill into their stumps to make quarter-inch reservoirs about 1 inch deep. Pour a broad-leafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) into the holes at full strength.
Let it soak into the wood of the stumps and fill them again. It will be carried out through the root systems where it will kill out the stumps so they cannot regrow. The old roots will gradually rot out.
DEAR NEIL: My crape myrtles are more than 30 years old and for the past several years they have not bloomed well. The soil around them has been watered and the grass is green. I think I’ve seen that you advise to top crape myrtles? I was thinking about doing that this winter. Please help.
Dear Reader: Oh, please, please, do not quote me as recommending topping crape myrtles! I never said that! It is singly the worst thing that people do to this plant. It ruins their growth habit forever and it does not improve their blooms or even cause them to flower at all.
Crape myrtles bloom on new growth, so the best thing you can do to promote blooming is to foster new growth by adding nitrogen and water in spring and early summer.
Of course, they need full sunlight, so be sure you don’t have large shade trees that have grown up and over them. People who top their plants delay their first round of blooms by four to eight weeks. Let them grow to encourage better and more blooms.
DEAR NEIL: What can we use to kill assorted grassy weeds that have invaded our monkey grass groundcover in our shaded backyard. Obviously we don’t want to hurt the monkey grass.
Dear Reader: It’s unsafe for me to start recommending products without knowing the specific weeds. Pre-emergent herbicides would be the safest way to go if these are annual grasses. However, for perennial weeds you’ll need to spot-treat with the most effective product for each kind of weed.
What kills dallis grass will be very different, for example, from what will control nutsedge. Let your local independent retail garden center specialist help show you the products best aimed at each of your weeds.
In some unusual cases you may have to resort to a foam rubber paintbrush dipped in the herbicide for very precise application of the weedkiller to a specific weed. For what it’s worth, I have a lot of mondo grass (monkey grass) groundcover in our shaded backyard, and I’ve found that if I water and feed it regularly, that it rarely is invaded by weeds. About all I ever have to eliminate is a pecan or oak seedling that’s been planted by squirrels.
DEAR NEIL: Our son has purchased some property west of Houston and is wondering what shade trees would be best there. He would like to plant some this year.
Dear Reader: October is the best month to plant them. Oaks are always good, including live oak, bur oak, chinquapin oak and Shumard red oak. Pecans are very good and very large.
Choose varieties recommended for your specific area. Cedar elms and magnolias are equally good, and Chinese pistachios are, too, if he doesn’t mind a non-native tree. He should let a local independent retail nurseryman help him as well.
DEAR NEIL: Why are runners on my St. Augustine lifting up above the rest of the lawn? Do I need to be concerned?
Dear Reader: It is not of concern. Turf people have told me that there is a very minor fungus that causes loss of the small roots on a few runners. I’ve had this in my own St. Augustine lawn for 40 years. I just mow them off and forget about them.
DEAR NEIL: We purchased two Texas mountain laurels two years ago. They have survived, but not thrived. We get seedpods but no flowers. Any suggestions?
Dear Reader: If you have seedpods, you had to have had flowers. Texas mountain laurels grow best when they’re in moist, well-draining soils. Although they’re drought-tolerant, allowing them to stay dry slows their rate of growth.
DEAR NEIL: I have tried two different Crimson Queen Japanese maples, and both have struggled in the same location. I’ve been told the spot gets ample light. What would cause them to lose leaves starting almost immediately?
Dear Reader: Japanese maples need almost total shade, so any comment about “ample light” makes me worry just a little. I’ve had a Crimson Queen maple in a pot for 10 or 12 years. It has had some leaf drop along the way, and I could always attribute it to its having gotten too dry.
If you’re sure this spot isn’t too hot and sunny, you could always try a different variety, although most grow larger than Crimson Queen.