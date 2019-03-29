DEAR NEIL: My granddaughter lives along the Gulf Coast (Zone 9). She has two orange trees in her backyard, one with thick-skinned fruit and the other with thin skins.
The trees are taller than the garage and they are loaded with 150 to 200 large oranges. However, the oranges are tart, not sweet. What might be causing it? Could it have been all the rains last fall?
Dear Reader: It sounds like she may be sampling fruit that hasn’t had a chance to ripen fully. I wish I had the chance to ask questions before answering.
I wonder if she’s had good fruit in prior years, and if so, when they matured. Just because an orange turns orange doesn’t necessarily mean that it has finished ripening inside. The external color is in response to cool weather of winter. Usually oranges mature before now.
She may have unusual varieties that are ripening at an off-season time. (I double-checked to be sure your emailed question hadn’t gotten stuck in an email hole somewhere, but you sent it just a couple of days ago.)
My recommendation is that she leave them in place and sample another fruit from each tree every week or so to see if the results change. And, just to have said it, there are sour oranges grown for use of their peels, but I doubt if that’s what these are.
DEAR NEIL: My neighbor has giant nandinas lining his property and now the seedlings are invading my beds. Is there any way to control it?
Dear Reader: That’s really too bad. Nandinas are great landscaping servants with very few problems, but when they overgrow their boundaries they become unwelcomed guests.
Start by identifying your invaders. Are you sure they’re seedlings? Nandina does spread by root sprouts. I have several beds and can always use more of the “Compacta” variety I grow. As a bed widens via the sprouts, I dig 5 or 6 inches of them and transplant them in the winter.
It’s possible that you have them spreading into your yard by those underground stems. Driving some form of root barrier into the ground might stop the plants’ spread by roots.
As for the seedlings, they’re fairly easy to remove with a well-sharpened garden hoe when they’re small. One sharp whack with the corner of the hoe takes care of each seedling. You can almost do it one-handed.
Honestly, with 250 fruiting plants in our landscape, I don’t think I get more than four or five seedlings per year. The root sprouts are by far the more common issue.
DEAR NEIL: My son’s St. Augustine is coming out thin and yellowed this spring. What can he do to get it to fill in and green up? It’s beneath a couple of trees. He is 20 miles north of San Antonio.
Dear Reader: His grass looks like it’s probably struggling against the take all root rot fungus that has become such a problem for St. Augustine across big parts of Texas, particularly the I-35 corridor, in the past 25 years.
Based on research by Dr. Phil Colbaugh, a longtime colleague who retired as a plant pathologist with the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station, TARR is slowed by an acidic environment near the soil’s surface. Therefore, applications of 1-inch layers of sphagnum peat made in April or early May have shown dramatic results in areas where TARR is prevalent. That’s been the recommendation for those many years.
Most recently Colbaugh has reported the fungicide Azoxystrobin has given the best results in actually stopping the disease, not just suppressing it. I really would recommend switching over to it in granular form.
It should be applied now if you have evidence of TARR in you lawn. The disease affects all species of turf grasses, according to Colbaugh.
DEAR NEIL: A peach pit sprouted in my compost pile. It was from a fruit from a grocery store. I have it in a pot now and it is starting to develop leaves and even small branches. Will it grow to maturity and make peaches?
Dear Reader: I have to answer, “Yes.” Peach seeds produce peach trees. But the problem is that most fruit trees do not reproduce “true” from seed. That means that you will not get the same variety of peach as you bought in the grocery.
In fact, the odds are quite strong that you will get a much inferior tree. By the time you invest five or 10 years growing a peach tree, training the tree, spraying the tree and hoping that it will produce fruit, you’re much better off buying a grafted variety of a known and recommended variety suited to your area.
DEAR NEIL: I have a waxleaf ligustrum that I planted last year. Its leaves have spots and are dropping. What’s going on? (I get your free e-gardens newsletter each week — I signed up at your website. I really enjoy it.)
Dear Reader: That’s absolutely normal behavior for waxleaf ligustrums, also for other broad-leafed evergreen shrubs and trees such as live oaks, Southern magnolias, hollies and others. When it comes time for them to change out their leaves, the old leaves get really tattered looking and full of leaf spots.
It’s rarely any kind of fungal disease. It’s just old leaves making an unsightly departure.
DEAR NEIL: Every year the birds and squirrels get all of my peaches and plums, and then in the fall they harvest all my pecans.
I don’t mind sharing, but they take them all. Is there anything I can do without harming them to lighten the losses?
Dear Reader: That’s the age-old problem for commercial producers. Home gardeners can use the plastic tree netting draped over their trees, however, crafty birds and squirrels often figure ways around it.
If the trees don’t touch other trees, wiring, houses or fences, you might be able to rig up some temporary sheet metal collars to keep the squirrels from being able to climb up their trunks. Otherwise, there just aren’t a lot of good remedies.