DEAR NEIL: What is happening to my poor agave?
Dear Reader: These are scale insects. In one part of their life cycle they are somewhat mobile, but as you see them in your photo they are tightly affixed to the leaves where they are sucking the plant sap like a tick feeds off an animal.
As bad as the outbreak is on the one leaf I doubt if that leaf could be saved. I would wear heavy gloves and use a machete to cut it off the plant. Apply Imidacloprid systemic insecticide as a spray and soil drench several times this growing season to try to stop their spread.
DEAR NEIL: We saw this plant at a state park last week. What is it, and how do we grow it?
Dear Reader: This is Texas mountain laurel, Sophora secundiflora. It’s native to Southwest Texas in the Hill Country.
It has become a staple landscape shrub over warmer parts of Texas in the past 30 or 40 years. It’s an evergreen shrub that grows to 10 or 12 feet tall and 8 or 10 feet wide. It produces clusters of highly fragrant purple flowers each spring.
The plant requires good drainage, and it must have full or nearly full sunlight. It’s winter-hardy into the teens, so you’ll need to provide cover if temperatures are forecast to drop very far into the teens. It is slow-growing, so if you decide to plant one, stretch the budget a bit to get a larger plant initially.
DEAR NEIL: What can I do to prevent the sap from coming out of my peach fruit? It happens as they reach about the size of a walnut. I do not spray the tree.
Dear Reader: You want peaches to be 5 to 6 inches apart on the branches. If you leave too many fruit in place they will stay that small, and that could be damage of stinkbugs as they feed on the fruit as it is trying to mature.
It could also be caused by sunscald or mechanical injury of hail, even bruising due to wind. Just a personal opinion: it will be difficult to produce a good crop of peaches without a spray routine for insects and diseases. Texas A&M horticulturists and entomologists have spray schedules available online.
DEAR NEIL: I bought a fiddleleaf fig plant six weeks ago. It was extremely rootbound, so I repotted it. Now the edges of its leaves are turning brown. Can you tell what might be going on?
Dear Reader: This is, for one cause or another, moisture stress. It could be a plant that has gotten too dry one or more times. It might have been exposed to drying winds, or perhaps it was put out into the hot sun. Excessive amounts of fertilizer would burn roots and cause these symptoms as well.
These leaves will not green up again, but you should get lots of healthy new growth this spring and summer. This plant grows to be a huge tree in nature (to 80 to 100 feet tall and wide), so these older, bottom leaves won’t matter much longer. Give it bright light, but no direct sunlight.
This fall, time comes to bring it back inside for the winter, gradually acclimate it to less and less light. It doesn’t handle dark conditions well at all.
DEAR NEIL: We moved to the Hill Country four years ago. We’ve received contradictory advice as to what types of weedkillers we can use on our buffalo grass lawn. Any advice would be appreciated.
Dear Reader: You can use a broad-leafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) to kill any non-grassy weed. You can use pre-emergent herbicides (Dimension, Balan or Halts) to prevent germination of annual grassy weeds so long as you apply them before the weeds start to grow.
But for grasses that invade your buffalo grass there is nothing you can do besides the pre-emergent granules.
DEAR NEIL: How should oleanders be pruned after winter damage? Mine are 7 feet tall. They have not been pruned in a few years since they froze back the last time.
Dear Reader: Usually when the leaves are browned the stems associated with those leaves are as well. You can trim down until you hit live, sound tissues. You may have to go a bit farther to keep all parts of the plant evened up.
That pruning can be done now, although it’s normally best to save pruning for soon after oleanders bloom later in the spring. In reality, it’s best not to do much pruning at all, since pruning stimulates vigorous new growth and that tender growth is more vulnerable to injury the following winter.
DEAR NEIL: Is there another alternative to applying Gallery to prevent weeds this summer? It’s so expensive.
Dear Reader: Absolutely. Gallery is primarily for broad-leafed weeds, and those can also be eliminated once they’re growing by application of a 2,4-D post-emergent herbicide.
Most of the really obnoxious broad-leafed weeds are cool-season types. For them, the application time is the last week of August into the first week of September. But even with them you do get a second chance in November once they’re up and growing actively.
DEAR NEIL: We have holes that look like an armadillo has dug them in our lawn. Thinking that we had grub worms, we were ready to apply an insecticide, but recently you wrote that the time to control them is mid-summer through mid-fall. Is there anything we can apply now?
Dear Reader: There is no need to do so. The white grub worms, if indeed they are there, are beginning to go into their pupal cases as they transform into June beetles and emerge in late May or June.
The armadillos are simply plowing their way through your lawn taking pot luck with whatever they find.