DEAR NEIL: Will this weed die out once it gets hot? I’ve tried spraying it, but so far it hasn’t worked.
Dear Reader: This looks like annual rye grass that has been mowed repeatedly. In any event, it’s a cool-season grass that will, indeed, die out within the next few weeks.
I’m not sure what you might have been using as your spray, but there is no herbicide that will work to kill grassy weeds in a lawn without harming the lawn.
Your only way of dealing with this one will be to apply pre-emergent weedkiller granules between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5.
DEAR NEIL: My pear tree has a hollowed-out base and my weeping willow is dying. What type of person would be able to help me save them?
Dear Reader: You would want a certified arborist. However, before you spend a lot of money on those two specific types of trees, you need to know that both have short life expectancies.
If you have an ornamental pear such as Bradford, their productive life in landscapes averages less than 15 years before major limbs start to break and split out of the trees. Weeping willows can be expected to live five to seven years in a landscape before cottonwood borers, cotton root rot and other fatal flaws take them down.
It’s a shame in both cases, since they’re pretty trees, but as with all fast-growing species, they come with short lives. All of which is to say that you might be better advised to spend your money on high-quality replacement trees than on hiring someone to doctor these.
Of course, I don’t have the benefit of seeing a photo of your trees. But I thought it prudent to warn you.
DEAR NEIL: Do you recommend organic compost as a treatment for our lawn? If so, how often?
Dear Reader: I’m a big advocate of compost (all compost is organic) as a soil amendment as you work up flower and vegetable beds, also as you prepare for shrub and groundcover plantings.
But I don’t feel that it’s necessary to top-dress turf grass with it. If you mulch your grass clippings and let them return to the surface of the soil each time that you mow, you’ll be adding them as a source of organic matter automatically all through the growing season.
No more will be needed. Save the compost for use elsewhere in your gardens.
DEAR NEIL: I’m looking for a privacy screen, and my wishes are for a plant that is either aromatic or flower/fruit-producing. What would you suggest?
Something in the 7- or 8-foot range would be ideal. How about bay laurels, Knockout roses or pomegranates?
Dear Reader: If you want privacy your first thought would probably be toward an evergreen plant. Elaeagnus plants are extremely fragrant when they bloom in October each year. Their flowers are hidden and far from showy, however.
The variety Ebbengi is best for screening. Bay laurel is pretty, but it’s winter-tender where temperatures drop into the teens. Standard glossy abelia blooms all summer and is well suited to all of Texas.
And my favorites would be intermediate hollies such as Needlepoint and, for something taller, Nellie R. Stevens hollies. Both have lovely fruit all winter.
Pomegranates are beautiful while they bloom and produce fruit, but they’re bare four or more months of the year.
DEAR NEIL: Last year this tree was beautiful and full of leaves. Now it looks like this. I had pots of shade-loving plants beneath it. Could they have caused this? What else could have? Is there anything I can do now?
Dear Reader: The potted plants had nothing to do with this. This looks like cotton root rot, a soil-borne fungal disease that lies dormant in the soil until conditions are just right for it to kill even an established tree.
The tree will die suddenly and there isn’t much you can do to save it. You must replant with a resistant species such as an oak, pecan, cedar elm, holly or crape myrtle.
DEAR NEIL: How important is aeration in a lawn management program?
Dear Reader: I recommend aeration in two specific situations. First one is when you have accumulations of thatch. That’s organic matter such as tree leaves and especially grass clippings that don’t decay properly. They compact and form an impenetrable layer that repels water and nutrients.
Core aeration that removes plugs from such a layer can help get air down to your lawn’s roots. But that’s not a common need.
And if you have pedestrian or vehicular traffic that compacts the soil repeatedly, that could be justification for aeration. However, I’ve maintained lawns in Texas for decades and I’ve never felt the need to aerate my lawn.
DEAR NEIL: We have two very large pecans and a large live oak. Is there any grass that will grow beneath them? We lost all our St. Augustine last year.
Dear Reader: This comes up so often that I answer it several times each spring. You must have five or six hours of direct sunlight to get St. Augustine to establish. It’s our most shade-tolerant turf grass.
If that has failed you’ll need to switch to a groundcover that can handle the low-light conditions.
DEAR NEIL: I planted a lovely Bloodgood Japanese maple early last summer. It’s in the shade from 11:30 through the rest of the day.
It did fine until August when two weeks of summer temperatures caused it to drop all its leaves. I soaked it every two days, and it was mulched. It has leafed out this spring, but it’s sparse.
Did I water it too much? Would I be better off planting some other kind of tree?
Dear Reader: I have several Bloodgood maples, and they’re all in total shade. My experience is that they won’t tolerate any direct sunlight at all during the summer.
You might want to dig and replant this one back into a pot so you can nurture it in the shade the rest of this year. You might want to switch off to some other small tree in that spot.