DEAR NEIL: I have an oak tree that is several feet in diameter. It’s about 15 feet from my foundation, and now a 3-inch root has come to the surface right at the corner of our foundation. Should I have it removed? If so, when? Do I need an arborist?
Dear Reader: If you have an oak tree of that size only 15 feet from your house, this probably is not the largest root heading toward your foundation. It’s just the one that’s most visible to you at the moment.
Indeed, it would be a good idea to have a certified arborist look at the situation and assess what might need to be done, even to do a little exploratory digging to examine other roots. If any roots are to be cut, it should be done in the fall, after the stress of the hot, dry weather has passed.
Discuss the possibility of installing a root barrier and whether the arborist feels it would offer any help.
DEAR NEIL: I have a huge morning glory vine that gets sun all morning. However, no blooms. I know that I’m not supposed to feed it, so I’ve been very careful. What is happening?
Dear Reader: Be patient. Morning glories bloom toward the end of summer and through the fall. It’s just not your vine’s time yet.
DEAR NEIL: I’ve been able to grow an avocado tree in a pot for the past two years. However, something is eating its leaves. What is doing it, and what can I do to stop it? Also, when will it start bearing fruit?
Dear Reader: I would guess that to be a fungal leaf spot or some type of burn caused by the sun hitting the leaves when there was water standing on them. It’s not being eaten, because you can see a few spots of dead tissue still in place.
Notice that it’s only on older leaves. The new growth looks fine, which tells you that it’s a problem of the past. As for how long to the first fruit, I’ll send you to the Texas A&M publication on Avocados, ENT-018 by Nesbitt, Stein and Kamas.
They warn us not to try to grow avocados from seed because they don’t reproduce “true” and because seedlings may need 10 to 15 years to start producing. But you will have an attractive tree during that time. It will need to be repotted into much larger containers as it grows.
DEAR NEIL: We have a tree to which a previous homeowner had secured a dog with a 3/8-inch nylon rope. The tree’s bark has grown over the entire rope. I’ve tried to cut it out, but it’s embedded tightly. How can I help the tree?
Dear Reader: That’s a no-win situation. If the tree is large enough to justify the expense of having a certified arborist look at it, I would do that, but you’re probably going to lose the top of the tree back to that point. People just don’t realize that girdling a tree with a wire or nylon rope is a sure way to ruin it.
DEAR NEIL: When we planted two bald cypress trees eight years ago we were told they would grow quickly and that they would be beautiful. Both were true.
But we were not warned about their knees — the roots that seem to pop up everywhere. Now we’re concerned about whether we should have the trees removed before the knees do damage to our home.
Dear Reader: Those are normal developments of bald cypress trees. When they grow in swampy areas those become breathing structures for the root system. Some specimens seem to be more likely to produce them than others even under identical situations.
You can certainly remove them with a sharp, long-handled axe. (Be careful!) As stated in the oak question, an arborist can determine if they are heading toward your foundation. If the trees are fairly close to the house it’s quite likely that they will
.
DEAR NEIL: I have a red oak tree that was planted 18 months ago. Its leaves are starting to turn yellow and brown. I water it with one of the bags around its trunk, also with a hose once or twice a week. It is starting to emit sap. What should I do?
Dear Reader: My fear is that the trunk may have suffered sunscald in those 18 months. If the trunk was not protected with paper tree wrap, and if the sap is flowing from vertical cracks on the south or west side of the trunk, that would be the problem.
Wrapping is, in my opinion, non-negotiable with oaks and Chinese pistachios for their first 18 months in their new settings. You need to water it every two or three days with your hose, soaking the soil deeply in the process.
The bags are good to a point, but I find them around the trunks of a lot of dead trees. You can’t beat deep soaking with a garden hose.
DEAR NEIL: I have three hibiscus plants growing in pots where I’ve had hibiscus plants before. One of the three has buds, but none has opened. The other two have had no buds this year. Why the difference this year?
Dear Reader: It could be due to the early hot, dry weather. It could be a difference in the vigor of the plants that you bought or the quality of the potting soil that you used. It could even be due to a change in fertilizers used.
Hibiscus bloom on vigorous new growth, so you want healthy, active plants from the outset. Use the best potting soil you can find, and use fresh potting soil each spring. Use a high-nitrogen, water-soluble plant food to keep them growing actively.
And above all, don’t let them wilt between waterings. That will cause them to abort buds that do form.