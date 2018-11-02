DEAR NEIL: I’m having landscaping work done in our yard yet this fall. Included is a half-pallet of St. Augustine sod. I know it’s late to be planting it. Should I wait until spring? What are my other options?
Dear Reader: There are several unknowns. First, we don’t know how long the grass will have to establish its roots before the first freeze sends it into dormancy. Parts of South Texas, for example, may never have a freeze and St. Augustine may stay green all winter. Farther north, the first killing frost can occur at almost any time now.
Plus, we don’t know how cold the winter will be. My answer has always been that unless you’re in Deep South Texas you’ll probably better waiting until spring. Noted, however, that half a pallet of sod isn’t all that expensive. It’s not like you’re sodding an entire landscape.
Your other option would be to sow rye grass immediately and hope that you could get it germinated and growing quickly enough to hold the soil over the winter.
DEAR NEIL: All the rain and a lack of mulch have resulted in a bumper crop of spurge in my landscape. Is there something I can use to kill it without harming the rest of my plants?
Dear Reader: I’ve had more questions about spurge everywhere I’ve gone this fall than in any other year in my career. Fortunately, it’s about to freeze and die.
I would suggest sharpening your hoe and when the soil is only slightly moist, just dragging the hoe over the soil to cut off the spurge. It has only one taproot and if you cut that root you’ll have the entire plant. Pull it out of the way and the beds will look great. If you spray, you’ll still have the mess to contend with.
Next year, apply bark mulch in midsummer to cover up any that has just germinated, before it can grow and become obnoxious.
DEAR NEIL: Several of these strange funguses appeared in the creek adjacent to our driveway after recent rains. What are they?
Dear Reader: They’re called stinkhorns, and they’re just another form of saprophytic funguses. Yes, they are odd-looking. They present no threat to your desirable plants. Let them just run their course or break them off with a hoe.
DEAR NEIL: We used a lawn service this summer and these areas of my yard have died. The other areas seem fine. The lawn is bare under the tree, but it is also bare in an area that gets full sun.
The service has treated for grubs and fungus. I’m reluctant to re-sod until I know what the problem is. Our contract with the service company has expired. Do you have any ideas?
Dear Reader: This year has been unlike any other in terms of lawn problems. Bermuda was slammed with water mold funguses in the spring. Take all root rot kicked in on St. Augustine in late April and May. It doesn’t hit every year, but it did hit this year. Chinch bugs and gray leaf spot hit like a ton of bricks in early summer – much earlier than usual.
As a result, St. Augustine was dealt harsh blows, and then we saw gray leaf spot move over to Zoysias. And take all root rot is known to hit centipede, and to complete our year, we’re having a fall outbreak of TARR for the first time I’ve ever experienced.
I can understand why your lawn care people were struggling. A lot of us in this industry have been. I suspect that might be part of your problem. I would suggest collecting samples of dying grass from the edges of one of the spots and sending it to the Texas Plant Clinic at Texas A&M (address and instructions online) for analysis and diagnosis. If there is a disease involved, they should still be able to pick it up.
DEAR NEIL: What insects are very small (pinhead-sized), white and flying? They have been all over our eggplants and zinnias.
Dear Reader: That sounds like whiteflies. They are terrible pests, not so much because of the damage they do to our plants, but because of the nuisance they cause and the difficulties we have in eliminating them.
However, if you get a large population of them they can suck life out of plants and leave honeydew residue on the leaves, enough so that sooty mold will coat the leaf surfaces. Control is challenging because you must repeat your applications of a labeled insecticide every seven days for several weeks to break their life cycles.
I would suggest destroying the stubble from the garden at the end of this season to eliminate any over-wintering phases.
Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.