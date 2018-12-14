DEAR NEIL: Do I need to worry about pecan leaves in my compost? I put them into it this fall, and my father-in-law makes it sound like I poisoned it.
Dear Reader: There are those who worry that the tannins and other oils in oak, pecan and walnut leaves and cedar needles are harmful to other plants in their vicinity. As one who does all of his gardening in a forest made up of these trees (except walnuts), I can tell you that they’re all fine if used in moderation.
If you leave the pecan leaves in the compost until they’re completely decayed and no longer recognizable you’ll be just fine. I use 20 or 30 wheelbarrow loads of pecan compost every year in my beds without any issues and have done so for years.
DEAR NEIL: A friend gave me an envelope of larkspur seeds out of her old-fashioned garden. When should I plant them? They’re so pretty each spring.
Dear Reader: Nature sows them as the plants finish blooming and going to seed in late spring/early summer. They start germinating in the fall. That means that you’re rather late now.
I’d try sowing part of them as soon as you can into freshly tilled and highly organic garden soil. If a really cold spell is forecast, because you’ve planted so late, you might want to put a piece of frost cloth over the plants to help hold in some of the solar warmth.
If this doesn’t work you might ask for another packet next year so you can sow them in October.
DEAR NEIL: I’ve been given three amaryllis bulbs in boxes. They’re in small pots. Should I grow them in those pots? They’re already starting to sprout just a little.
Dear Reader: It depends on whether those pots are attractive where you want to use them. You can always plant them in your own pots if you prefer.
They need a really porous potting soil that has a high content of organic matter, and you need to be sure your container has a drainage hole. Plant the bulb so that the top third of it extends out of the soil. Place it in a bright window where light comes to it from all directions. Even with that uniform lighting, it’s a good idea to turn the pot a quarter-turn every day or two just to keep the flower stem upright.
You can apply a very diluted, high-nitrogen, water-soluble plant food to the soil every couple of weeks while its foliage is growing actively this winter, spring and summer. They usually bloom eight or nine weeks after they’re planted. Allow them to go through the blooming cycle, then trim the flower stalks back to just above the leaves. Allow the foliage to grow all season.
About the first of September lay the pots on their sides to let the plants dry out so their leaves will dry and shrivel. By mid-October, trim off the dead foliage, repot the plants into fresh potting soil and start the process over again. Your bulbs should bloom well for many years.
DEAR NEIL: Do heathers grow in Texas?
Dear Reader: No. Our soils are far too alkaline and our summers way too hot. You’re better off concentrating on other perennials instead.
DEAR NEIL: I have a schefflera plant that has grown really tall and unsightly. It appears to be healthy, but it has 4 feet of nothing but stem. Is there any way to get it to produce leaves farther down?
Dear Reader: You may not be aware that in their native homes scheffleras grow to be very large trees. Like most trees, they eventually drop their lowest leaves.
However, one thing that works very well with them, so long as they’re still vigorous, is to cut them back near the ground and let them send out new sprouts. I would wait until spring to do so, however, when you can set it out into bright light outdoors. No direct sunlight, but very bright shade from all directions.
DEAR NEIL: Attached is a photo of a weed problem my neighbor and I have been fighting for a couple of years. We’ve been pulling them, and recently I’ve wiped on Round Up with limited success.
What is it, and is there a herbicide that would do a better job?
Dear Reader: This is a last vestige of roadside aster, a tough fall weed that does persist into the early winter.
It’s an annual weed, so treating it this late is futile. You’ll see the white fluffy seeds it’s distributing back into your lawn. I always refer to roadside aster as a “weed of neglect,” because it grows where it’s most difficult to get water and fertilizer to the grass.
There are several things you can do to lessen the outbreak. First, be more diligent in applying fertilizer and water to the affected areas. Turf grass usually will crowd it out. Second, you can apply a broad-leafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) to it before it starts to flower.
Or you could apply Gallery pre-emergent granules in early March and again in early June, although that’s an expensive alternative compared to the other two.
At this point, if I had it in my lawn, I would sharpen the corners of my hoe and carefully chop through the taproot of each plant. Then you can just pick up the cut pieces. Pulling it is a difficult and thankless task.