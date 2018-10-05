DEAR NEIL: I have a large Monterrey oak that seems to be dying slowly. The small branch ends are dead for 2 or 3 feet at their outer ends, and it’s getting worse.
At first I thought it was freeze damage, because a late frost caused dieback years ago when the tree was budding out. I’ve watered it faithfully, so I don’t think it was drought. I’ve been fertilizing it, so I don’t think that’s it. Can you give me any insights?
Dear Reader: You might want to have a certified arborist look at your tree. It could be dollars well spent. My experience with Monterrey oak is that it is indeed sensitive to cold damage, either mid-winter extremes or late winter killing frosts after growth has begun.
Depending on where this tree is in Texas, last winter might have been severe enough to do damage to them. I had one for several years until a severe winter killed it completely. That was in a colder part of the state at that time, but it’s taught me to recommend it cautiously outside of South Texas.
DEAR NEIL: I have several dwarf yaupon hollies. Large dead areas are developing, much higher than neighborhood tomcats could be causing. What might this be? What can I do to stop its spread?
Dear Reader: You may have Cercospora leaf spot. I’m seeing it on my own dwarf yaupons following the rains this fall.
Independent retail garden centers will have fungicides labeled to stop its spread. Texas A&M recommends including a spreader-sticker surfactant to help hold the spray on the glossy foliage. Hopefully the twigs will remain alive and can then put out new growth either yet this fall or early next spring.
DEAR NEIL: In spring of this year I bought a Storm Cloud agapanthus (lily-of-the-Nile) from a local nursery. It was in bloom then, but I’ve had no flowers at all since.
It has produced many lush new leaves but no more flowers. I have used a 4-10-10 fertilizer. What am I doing wrong?
Dear Reader: I get a lot of questions about agapanthus from frustrated Texas gardeners. It’s a subtropical bulb that really prefers cooler summers along with frost-free winters. As such, it’s perfectly suited to the West Coast where daytime summer temperatures are in the 70s.
My wife and I landed at the Long Beach airport once and were surrounded by masses of them in bloom as we deplaned. It’s an image I’ve never forgotten. They do better along the Texas Gulf Coast, but they still can be challenging.
Sit tight and hope for the best. Perhaps you’ll see a burst of good blooms come next spring. Of course, you’ll have to protect it if temperatures drop very far into the 20s.
DEAR NEIL: I’ve attached a photo of a 3-year-old fig tree that I rooted from a cutting of a very productive fig. It produced a few figs last year and the year before, but none at all this year. I did prune it last winter. Perhaps that contributed. Any suggestions?
Dear Reader: The pruning stimulated vigorous new leaf and shoot growth. Your plant looks terrific, although it looks like it could fill all available space between the buildings.
I can see why you pruned it. Perhaps there’s a way to remove some of the outer or lower branches without cutting branches “back.” It’s that latter type of trimming that causes rampant shoots, just as it does with crape myrtles that get topped.
DEAR NEIL: I have a red oak tree with some type of disease. Can you advise me how I should treat it?
Dear Reader: This is a minor fungal leaf spot, but honestly, it’s so late in the growing season that there would be no benefit at all to spraying now.
Watch next spring and early summer. If you see evidence of the leaf spot returning you could consider spraying it (or having someone spray it) at that time.
Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.