DEAR NEIL: We bought some “cemetery” iris four years ago. They bloomed well initially, but it looks like I’ll get nothing this year.
Is the soil wrong, are they too crowded or are they planted too deeply? I’d like to make them productive again.
Dear Reader: I can’t really answer from the facts given. You didn’t mention the sunlight — they do need full sun. It would be odd for them to be too crowded that quickly, but perhaps you planted them too closely together.
If you planted the rhizomes more than 1 inch deep, perhaps you did get them too deep.
Hopefully, you mixed a good bit of organic matter (several inches of a blend of peat, compost, finely ground bark, rotted manure, etc.) and perhaps, if you have a clay soil, 1 inch of expanded shale.
If you didn’t prepare the soil that way, do so in late September and replant the rhizomes at that point.
DEAR NEIL: I have a planting of variegated agaves in a sunny location. I frequently get leaves with browned, rotted sections.
Is this due to a nutrient shortage? Should the leaves be cut just below the browned areas? Should the plants be dug and thinned?
Dear Reader: The browning may be due to excessive sunlight, especially if water collects on the leaf surfaces and stands there while the sun is shining.
Yes, trim off the dead portions. You’ll probably have to use a machete, because agave leaves are extremely fibrous. Heavy gloves are also called for.
Hopefully, the bed drains perfectly. Be sure that irrigation is from ground level and not overhead, again to keep water from collecting on the leaves.
DEAR NEIL: What pre-emergent and post-emergent herbicides can be used around trees?
Dear Reader: Most pre-emergents will be fine within the drip lines of trees since their impact on weeds is on germinating seeds and not on established plants. Atrazine is one in particular, however, that will do damage to existing shade trees.
I have chosen not to recommend it because I’ve seen it kill even mature trees, most notably large Southern magnolias.
DEAR NEIL: My waxleaf ligustrums have spots like I remember having on my redtips many years ago just before they died. Are my plants doomed?
Dear Reader: Waxleaf ligustrums are not susceptible to the same Entomosporium fungal leaf spot that has ravaged redtip photinias and their sister plants Indian hawthorns. I wonder if your waxleaf ligustrums might be showing freeze damage.
Extreme cold will cause indentations on their leaf surfaces. New growth in the spring, however, will be free of the issues.
DEAR NEIL: I’m confused about brown patch and take all root rot. You addressed them in a recent column.
I know that take all root rot shows up normally in the spring, and I know that sphagnum peat moss to acidify the surface of the soil is the best means of stopping the fungus. However, I had it break out last fall and only in roundish areas. No one else seemed to have it. Any thoughts?
Dear Reader: Take all root rot did show up in parts of Texas last fall. That was the first time I had seen that happen.
However, so did brown patch, and it is the one that develops in circular patches. That leaves little doubt in my mind that you had brown patch.
The easy way to tell them apart is to give the grass a yank. If runners and blades come up easily together, that’s TARR. If the blades separate from the runners because they are rotted at their bases (runners remaining intact on the soil), that’s brown patch.
DEAR NEIL: I have Tif Bermuda. I’ve never had this kind of grass before. I’m told it should be mowed short, but my lawn care people leave it at 4 inches. It has grown tall and stringy. How high should it be cut and how often?
Dear Reader: The phrase “Tif” refers to grasses that were bred in Tifton, Georgia, at the turf grass breeding station. They are hybrid Bermuda grass varieties, and their recommended mowing heights are all over the map.
Most of the ones used for turf in Texas, however, were bred for golf courses and athletic fields and are mowed at 1 inch or shorter. A couple can be mowed at 1¼ inch. This is a good time to scalp the lawn by dropping your mower way down to the recommended height.
Collect the clippings and use them in the compost or send them to a recycle center (not a landfill). Mow on five- or six-day turnarounds all season once the grass starts growing actively.
DEAR NEIL: You mentioned in a recent column that the time to treat for grub worms is mid- to late June. What do I do if I find them at this time of year? Should I apply the grub treatment now and again at that time?
Dear Reader: No! The short version of the life cycle is that the June bugs (adult form of the larval white grub worms) emerge, fly and mate in late spring and early summer. The small grubs hatch in mid-summer, and that’s the reason for the treatment at that time.
You want your insecticide to be there when they are small and quite near the surface of the soil. They feed actively mid-summer through mid-fall.
The ones you see in winter and spring will pupate to become beetles from this point on, so there is absolutely no reason to apply insecticide now. They have finished their feeding for this generation.