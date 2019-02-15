DEAR NEIL: Each spring brings hope to our lawn, but by August it looks terrible. I think it has some kind of fungus.
We have three huge oaks that extend over much of the area and cover it with tons of leaves and tassels. A storm took out many limbs a few years ago, so we get more sunlight than before, but the problems persist. I am applying corn meal. Would organic compost help?
Dear Reader: Your photo shows you have St. Augustine. Even St. Augustine needs five or six hours of sunlight to thrive, so that alone could be your problem.
If it’s the sunny areas that are dying in the summer that could be chinch bugs. If the problem is in both sun and shade, and if the grass is yellowed and looks like it needs nitrogen, it could be gray leaf spot.
I do see the BB-sized, diamond-shaped, gray-brown lesions on a few of the blades in your photo. They suggest gray leaf spot is still there even in winter. Try a labeled turf fungicide this spring and in mid-summer. Corn meal and the organic compost aren’t going to help.
What will help the most is to avoid all nitrogen fertilizers in June, July and August. Nitrogen exacerbates gray leaf spot dramatically.
DEAR NEIL: My backyard turf has grown thin over the past several years. I’m thinking it needs to be aerated. I’m also wanting to raise the level of the backyard. How much soil can I add to the top of the lawn per year? How many times per year? What type of soil should I add?
Dear Reader: Lots of lawn questions this time of year! Lack of aeration would not have caused your grass to become thinned. I have both St. Augustine and Bermuda grass growing in a heavy clay soil, and I have never felt the need to aerate.
Only if you have a proven accumulation of thatch or have had extreme pedestrian traffic in an area should aeration be considered. As for adding soil, I could go along with adding up to ½ inch of washed brick sand to low areas such as ruts where someone has driven into your yard, but I would not try to save the existing turf if you’re planning on adding several inches of soil to the landscape.
Be very careful, too, that you won’t change drainage patterns in the process, bringing water into your house or garage.
DEAR NEIL: When is the best time to prune back my rose bushes that have grown too tall? I think it’s during the winter. How do I do it? Also, please tell me about the rose rosette virus.
Dear Reader: Prune immediately. In South Texas roses should be pruned during the first two weeks of February. In Central and North Texas, they should be pruned by the middle two weeks of February.
Obviously, time is speeding past. Prune bush types by 50 percent. Thin out all weak, non-productive branches and canes, and make all cuts on the remaining stems just above buds that face away from the centers of the plants in an effort to open them up, to encourage outward-facing new shoots.
Pay attention, while you’re pruning, to whether you see any evidence of rose rosette virus. It’s a fatal virus that can neither be prevented nor cured. It is spread by a microscopic, wind-blown mite.
RRV causes plants to grow quite erratically at first. Some shoots will be very vigorous, often referred to as “bull” canes. They’ll be twice as tall and thick as other, normal canes, and they may have eight or 10 times the normal number of thorns. Flower buds will form, but they will not open properly.
Within a year the plants will become weak and they will start to die out. Texas A&M, in conjunction with the entire nursery industry and rosarians specifically, is working on a major grant to find a way around this horrible disease. At this point it is most prevalent in the Dallas/Fort Worth area where it has reduced healthy rose populations by more than 90 percent.
The only thing a gardener can do is to remove infected plants, roots and all, the moment it is observed. I do not recommend replanting roses in that neighborhood until better news comes from the research. I have archived many photos of RRV on my website at https://neilsperry.com/notes/2018/04/rose-rosette-disease/
DEAR NEIL: I had a bad outbreak of brown patch last fall. I read your comments that it is usually reduced when St. Augustine blades turn brown from winter’s cold, so hopefully I won’t have it this spring.
However, due to settling in the soil around our fairly new home, I now have low spots. I suspect the fungus will develop there. How and when can I fill them in?
Dear Reader: Your comments about brown patch being primarily a fall disease are almost always true except for the warmest parts of Texas where the grass may not go brown and dormant in the winter.
As for filling the low spots, if they are deeper than 1 inch, I would not use the washed brick sand I commonly recommend for shallow holes and trenches. That would be too much.
You need to lift up the sod in deeper low areas and fill in with the same type of soil you have in your yard natively. Then lay the sod back in place, pack it in fairly firmly and water it deeply.
I’d wait until it’s growing fairly well in April to do that. It will recover better that way.