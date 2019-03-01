DEAR NEIL: We are having a couple of kinds of problems with our crape myrtles. I think you can see them in this photo.
What is happening, and what can we do? Some of the trunks have the gray growths and others have the gnarly surfaces. Some have both.
Dear Reader: The gray growths are called lichens and they are harmless. They are symbiotic growths of algae and funguses as they nourish one another. No problems there.
The gnarly tissues are more puzzling. They almost look like the aftermath of physical injury, perhaps from hail damage or an animal chewing. I even see a stress crack that suggests some type of wind or downward pressure may have been involved.
DEAR MR. SPERRY: I am in the third grade, and in my school, whoever grows the biggest cabbage plant will win $1,000. I would appreciate any help you can give me.
How much water will cabbage need? How much sunshine daily? What kind of fertilizer and how much? Do I need to plant it near other flowers so a lot of bugs won’t get on it?
Dear Reader: This is my favorite question in years. Here are my suggestions. Prepare really good garden soil by mixing in about one-third compost, rotted manure and peat moss. That will elevate the planting bed so if it rains a lot the plants won’t drown.
Plant several varieties so you’ll have the best chance. They need full sunlight all day. Fertilize with an all-nitrogen food. You’ll see three numbers on the bag or bottle, and it’s the first number you’re concerned about. So, as an example only, you might choose 24-0-0.
Ask the nurseryman for one that has maybe one-third “slow-release” nitrogen. It will tell you on the package how much to use. Don’t overdo it.
The only insect you’ll need to worry about will be cabbage loopers. They’re little green caterpillars that move like inch worms, making horseshoes out of their bodies. They are the immature forms of a pretty white butterfly, but they chew nasty holes in the leaves of the cabbage plants.
You want to have a container of an organic insecticide known as B.t. That’s an abbreviation for Bacillus thuringiensis. If you can pronounce that one, I’ll bet they’ll add $10 more to your prize!
I hope you win! And if you do, I hope you’ll save some of it for something special like college and donate some of it to your church or your school. Good luck! Please write to me and tell me how it goes.
DEAR NEIL: We have many snails in our flowerbeds and yard. There appear to be two types (see attached photos). Do they do damage, and if so, what can we do to control them?
Dear Reader: I did look at all of your photos. I see the little snails you showed in my own landscape, and frankly, if they do any damage at all, I’ve not noticed it.
I use Sevin dust on my plants and on the soil around them for larger types of snails that are actually feeding on important plants, but I couldn’t justify it for these if they were in my gardens.
DEAR NEIL: When do you think we should uncover our plants? Warm spells in March always make me feel like they need to “breathe.”
Dear Reader: Hopefully you’ve used one of the “floating row covers.” That’s the name horticulturists use to describe the lightweight covers used to protect row crops like strawberries and vegetables.
We also use them for flower gardens and blooming shrubs, and I’ve even seen them used in new baseball fields to get them established and green in time for Opening Day. Air passes freely through those.
There is no need to feel that your plants are suffocating in any way. Depending on the plants, leave the covers in place as long as they offer protection from frost or early spring insects.
DEAR NEIL: I inherited a 20-year-old St. Augustine lawn three years ago and have been putting compost tea and a couple of other organic products (names withheld editorially) to reinvigorate it.
I’m concerned about fungus, maybe take all root rot and brown patch. I had compost put on it in early October. I had a majority of the yard sodded last year and the sunny areas look good, but I can see the brown areas even in the dormant grass in the shaded areas.
I want to get the disease under control. What do you think of the things I’ve been doing?
Dear Reader: Unfortunately, I don’t have nearly enough information to give you an accurate answer. One thing that jumps out to me is the shade comment. I have seen thousands of homeowners over my almost 50-year career of helping Texas gardeners who thought they had ample sunlight for St. Augustine, only to find out that they had been wasting money planting new sod.
I found out the hard way 35 years ago that in areas where St. Augustine turns brown in winter’s cold, it must have five or six hours of direct sunlight daily during the growing season to hold its own. If you have less than that, you need to switch over to a shade-tolerant groundcover.
My wife and I live beneath a forest of pecans and oaks and we now have only groundcovers and shade-tolerant shrubs. And while I do use organic products whenever they’re suitable, I do feel that there are definite places for inorganic means of addressing nutrient deficiencies and fungal diseases. This may very well be the time for you to do so as well.
As this spring unfolds I’ll be posting some very detailed information on diagnosing St. Augustine problems and how to control them on my website (https://neilsperry.com). Please watch for them.