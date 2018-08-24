DEAR NEIL: I have assorted caladiums for a pop of color, but only a few are thriving. The others haven’t died or turned yellow, but they’re just not producing new leaves. I’ve mulched them and they’re fairly constantly moist. Is this a lack of fertilizer? What can I do?
Dear Reader: I watched a research study on caladiums some years ago, and I was surprised to see that they almost come preprogrammed with a set number of weeks of peak color. If you plant them early in the season, they play out earlier at the other end and the foliage becomes stagnant.
The point that was being made was that there is no reason to rush planting time, but instead that it is better to wait until the soil warms up to plant them. I planted some on July 4 one year and got a full season of enjoyment out of them.
As for feeding, one would normally think of adding nitrogen to promote more leaves, but nitrogen promotes green growth in caladiums — not exactly what you want in terms of color. Consistently moist soil is the most critical factor.
DEAR NEIL: My 17-year-old fence row of dwarf and some regular Burford hollies needs a hard pruning to restore its density. I need them for privacy. How much can I cut them back, and when should I do it?
Dear Reader: It appears that by cutting them back about one-third you could get them to thicken up a great deal. Use lopping shears and try not to “flat-top” them. Vary the heights of the cut ends.
Don’t be too alarmed if they end up looking rather denuded after your pruning. The best time to do that trimming would be January so that you can take full advantage of the burst of spring growth. Apply an all-nitrogen lawn fertilizer around them about March 1 and water it into the soil deeply.
DEAR NEIL: What is wrong with my tree? The trunk and branches are discolored. (See photo.)
Dear Reader: I’ll repeat this answer since several have asked it since the last posting. These are bark lice. They’re tiny insects that live inside a very fine web and make their “living” stripping lichens off the trunks of their host trees. Many feel they are beneficial by their cleaning actions. Few arborists feel they do any harm. No call to action.
DEAR NEIL: We’ve recently moved into an older house with a mature dogwood tree in its landscape. It is becoming sparse and the leaves are light-colored. They are falling already. Is there anything we can do to help it?
Dear Reader: Dogwoods work best as understory trees, meaning that they should be grown beneath the canopies of larger shade trees. This one looks like it’s out in full sunlight. If it’s always been that way there isn’t much you can do to change that.
However, be mindful not to let it dry out. Apply an all-nitrogen fertilizer and supplement that with an iron/sulfur product to take care of the yellowing. Keep iron products off concrete, brick and stone to avoid staining. I don’t believe there are any insect or disease problems involved, so there is no need to be spraying it.
DEAR NEIL: We have roses that have been infected with rose rosette virus. We tried trimming out the infected branches, but we found out that the entire plants were infected and had to be removed. We have now done that. Are there any Knockout varieties that are resistant yet? If not, what are the best alternative plants?
Dear Reader: A great deal of research is underway to try to determine efficient workarounds with rosette, but we still have none. As long as the virus is in your neighborhood, you need to avoid planting more roses. My own personal choice for a plant that blooms about the same times and in the same colors would be dwarf crape myrtles.
DEAR NEIL: I lost a lot of my Meyer lemon plant in the cold last winter. Can I prune 12 to 16 inches off the longer branches to even it up without affecting fruit production next spring?
Dear Reader: You can and should do that pruning to maintain uniform shape of your plant. However, the regrowth is so strongly vegetative, I’m not sure how much bloom and fruit set you will actually get this soon after the dieback.
DEAR NEIL: I purchased a red oak from a local nursery two years ago for property we have in Central Texas (limestone soil). It was a 100-gallon container and a 6-inch diameter tree. From the time I had it planted it has been yellow.
The nursery always gives me the same diagnosis: that it is iron-deficient, and they sell me products to try and treat. I finally hired a licensed arborist to look at it and was told that the tree had pin oak influence and that I need a Shumard red oak as a replacement. The nursery continues to tell me to treat with iron and that the tree will come around.
Dear Reader: I am going to be very blunt. If you were sold a pin oak (Quercus palustris) in a part of Texas where soils are alkaline (as they would be with limestone bedrock), the nursery was at fault. Pin oaks require acidic soil, and all the iron you can add now won’t turn it around. You will have to add more and more each year until you wear yourself and your pocketbook out — and the tree still won’t get better.
I’ve seen major commercial landscapes have to replace scores of trees for this very reason. Your arborist is exactly correct and the people who sold you the tree need to work with you toward getting a Shumard red oak as quickly as possible. At least from the information you have given me, that’s how I see it.