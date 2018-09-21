DEAR NEIL: I’ve had this redbud tree for about two years. Its bark is splitting and I’m afraid I’m going to lose it. The leaves look fine. Do you have any advice on how I can save it?
Dear Reader: That stub from a dead trunk or branch is decaying clear down into the trunk. The tree is very weak from that point down and will eventually break from the weight of the top growth on the left.
It’s probably too late to trim off the stub. The only option would be to cut the trunk below the decaying area and remove all of the top, then let it regrow from its base.
It obviously has a healthy root system so it probably would resprout, but this top is destined to go nowhere. It’s really critical that we never leave stubs when we remove branches.
DEAR NEIL: I have a fairly small backyard, but I’d like a bold-looking tree to grow there. We need privacy from neighbors to the west. What would grow maybe 30 feet tall?
Dear Reader: The best option would be Little Gem Southern magnolia. Its mature height is 30 to 35 feet and width of 20 to 25 feet. It has medium-sized dark green, evergreen leaves and lovely white flowers that are about half the size of regular Southern magnolia flowers.
The one downside for it is that it’s comparatively slow-growing, but the good news is that you can buy it in all sizes. Start with a large tree and then commit to watering it two or three times weekly from spring through fall every year.
DEAR NEIL: Can I spray for poison ivy now? What should I use?
Dear Reader: You can certainly try. Use a broad-leafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) and coat the leaves with it with relatively small droplets from a pump sprayer.
Read and follow label directions to avoid damage to desirable plants nearby. Odds are that you’ll have to repeat the treatment late next April or May. Broad-leafed weedkillers are more effective on vigorous new growth.
DEAR NEIL: This note is neither a question nor a complaint. Just an observation. I have three live oaks along with other trees. I notice that you and many others list live oaks in your preferred tree recommendations.
However, because of leaf drop in the spring I have to mow, rake and mulch two times a year rather than once a year in the fall with my other trees. Plus, their leaves are so small that they are difficult to pick up and mulch with a mower.
Finally, I’ve read your comments about 15 percent of live oaks sending up sprouts, but I’m batting 33 percent. If I weren’t in my 80s I’d cut them down and start over.
Dear Reader: I certainly understand your thoughts. I will say, however, that many people are willing to blow and mulch the leaves in the spring in return for the graceful good looks and evergreen foliage they get from live oaks.
As for the root sprouts, that’s an obnoxious trait. Your sampling size was a tad small (three trees), which explains your 33 percent batting average. But I wish nurserymen could find a workaround that would allow propagation of types that don’t do that.
I appreciate your comments and I know others will take note of them.
Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot reply to questions individually.