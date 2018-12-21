DEAR NEIL: We have decided to simplify our garden maintenance. We’ve taken out our shrubs so my husband won’t have to trim and shape them. We’d like to plant fragrant roses. Are they a good choice? When can they be planted? We’re ready to go.
Dear Reader: Everyone loves roses, so they’re a good choice if you have the right spot for them. That would mean raised beds filled with well-draining soils in a bright, sunny spot.
Hopefully you’re not in a part of Texas where the fatal rose rosette virus has become a problem. It’s a disease for which we have no preventive measure and no cure as of yet. And as for “low maintenance,” no one has accused roses of being that.
It’s usually a lot easier to choose shrubs whose mature heights and widths fit the spaces you have for them (so you won’t have to prune them), then let them grow with only occasional trimming. Most of my shrubs, for example, feel the shears only once every four or five years, and then only to correct erratic growth.
Most nurseries have their best stocks in late February through April. That would be the time to shop and to “test drive” their fragrances.
DEAR NEIL: The Japanese maple in my photograph was beautiful two years ago, as were the shrubs beneath it. Now all are dead. My yardman dug them all up and found they were growing in red clay. He thinks that’s the reason. I wonder if there might have been a fungus. What do you think?
Dear Reader: I’m not sure what would have killed a Japanese maple and what I think are azaleas, but could be pittosproums. (Resolution of your photo is too low to zoom in.) However, there is no fungus or other disease that would kill both a Japanese maple and either of those shrubs. And they would love red clay, so that’s not it.
My guess would be that the plants got too dry at some point, if only for a few days. They certainly look lush in the photograph, but perhaps there was a malfunction if you have a sprinkler system, or maybe someone forgot to water them with the hose. I would need more information to give more definitive suggestions.
DEAR NEIL: I recently found many moles in my yard. What is the best way to eliminate them? They are widespread.
Dear Reader: Moles feed on insects and are found in cool, moist and shady locations, especially those where there are earthworms and white grub worms. They build volcano-shaped hills that are made up of clods of soil.
Control them with mechanical traps implanted into depressed portions of their tunnels. As the moles push up to re-open their tunnels, the traps are triggered. You’ll need to be persistent with the traps, and you may want to hire a professional exterminator or lawn care company to help with the work.
DEAR NEIL: Can I cross a native pecan with a papershell variety? Also, how can I root a cutting from a black walnut tree that Davy Crockett brought from Tennessee to Texas?
Dear Reader: Pecans are pollinated by wind. Pollen is picked up from male catkins in the spring and carried to the female flowers on other trees (as well as, I might add, into the nostrils of us allergy sufferers).
If you have the two trees (and only the two trees) growing near one another they will cross-pollinate freely assuming they bloom at the same time. However, pollen will also be blown in from distant trees, so there’s also the chance that you’ll get a rogue seedling or two. Professional and research breeders climb into the trees and isolate the female flowers, then introduce the desired pollen to them. You can probably find YouTube videos online showing how you would do it.
As for the walnuts, they are going to be very difficult to root from cuttings. That’s true for almost all shade and fruit-bearing trees. You would need to graft a small piece from the Davy Crockett tree onto the rootstock of a seedling black walnut. That would give you an exact clone of the original tree.
You have checked the lineage of the tree, haven’t you? That’s a long time for a black walnut to live here in Texas.
DEAR NEIL: While in New Mexico this past summer I bought a saguaro cactus that had been grown from seed. I have property in the Texas Hill Country. My plant is about 14 inches tall, and I’m wondering if I can add it to my landscaping? I’ve been bringing it inside every time it gets cold.
Dear Reader: Saguaros (Carnegiea gigantea) are highly protected plants in their native Arizona homes. Good that yours was grown from seed. Because they grow in very specific rather high desert settings, I don’t think I would ever plant it into the ground in the Hill Country.
Extreme winter cold could certainly get it, and so could flooding rains that come in with tropical storms. Leave it in a heavy terra-cotta pot, and use a very porous potting soil mix, perhaps consisting of 20 percent small aquarium gravel. Remember that they grow only fractions of an inch per year, so maintain your patience.