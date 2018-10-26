DEAR NEIL: I’m hoping you can shed some light on my crape myrtle’s issues. Early last spring it had some dead branches. I cut them out and it did flower, but not as well as usual.
Now it has dropped leaves much earlier than other plants in others’ yards down the street. I’ve attached a second photo so you can see them by comparison. Any suggestions?
Dear Reader: There’s one simple explanation that could cover it all. You may have a different variety that reacted differently to the extreme cold of last winter. Several of the taller varieties, including Tuscarora, Muskogee, Natchez, Sioux and Country Red, were hurt by the cold in many parts of our state. They lost significant parts of their top growth.
In fact, the same thing happened in the one extremely cold spell of the previous winter, too. Hopefully this winter will be more normal and your plant can get back to regular growth come next spring.
DEAR NEIL: In a recent column when you wrote about purpleheart you didn’t mention how invasive it is. How can I kill it? Even weed-blocking fabric didn’t discourage it.
Dear Reader: I rarely hear that from people. I guess the first point would be to plant it in a bed with a border to contain it. That border should extend 7 or 8 inches into the ground.
A broad-leafed weedkiller spray (containing 2,4-D herbicide) applied to its leaves would kill it, although the best control would be if it were applied in mid-spring (late April or May) to vigorous new growth.
I prefer the sprays that contain only 2,4-D because they do not have other components that are active in the soil. Use a foam rubber paintbrush to apply the herbicide to the leaves. It would help if you included a drop of liquid dishwashing detergent per gallon of mix to help hold the spray on the plants’ waxy leaf surfaces.
DEAR NEIL: Can you identify and tell me how to eliminate this invasive weed? It is crowding into my groundcover beds.
Dear Reader: It’s a funny, small world. This is a close relative of the purpleheart just described. It’s one of the dayflowers, related to wandering Jew. All of its stems are above ground, but anywhere that one breaks there will usually be enough tissue left to start a new plant.
I would begin by removing as much as I could physically. It’s not tough digging when the ground is wet. Then, as sprouts pop up, treat them with the same 2,4-D I just mentioned. The small foam-rubber paintbrush method I discussed should work very well.
DEAR NEIL: When is the best time to aerate my lawn? Should I do so before or after I fertilize for the fall/winter?
Dear Reader: My answer may surprise you. I have never felt the need to aerate my own St. Augustine, even though it is growing in extremely heavy clay soil.
Aeration consists of pulling core plugs out of the soil and, in the process, cutting through any accumulated layer of thatch (undecomposed organic matter that has packed on top of the soil and beneath the runners). Bermuda lawns are far more likely to develop that thatch. Plus, compaction that might necessitate aeration usually follows heavy pedestrian traffic, say at a park or event site.
If St. Augustine were growing there it would be beaten to a pulp since all of its runners are on top of the soil. Bermuda has runners both above ground (“stolons”) and below ground (“rhizomes”). If there’s been so much traffic on St. Augustine that the soil is compacted and needs aeration, you’ll probably have to replant the grass anyway, so you might as well rototill.
And, finally, it’s too late to fertilize St. Augustine anyway (even though I typed up my reply to your question within 36 hours of your posting it). That needs to be done by early October each year. I vote that you just sit tight at this point until spring.
DEAR NEIL: I have access to tree leaves and wood shavings. Would those be good to add into my garden plot this fall so the ground will be ready for early spring plantings?
Dear Reader: Shredded tree leaves (run through a mower and bagged) would be great. Incorporate 2 or 3 inches of them into the top foot of soil with a rototiller and they will decay over the winter. At the same time you’d also want to include an inch each of well-rotted compost, well-rotted manure and 2 inches of sphagnum peat moss.
However, the wood shavings (and sawdust) would not be good additions because they tend to tie up nitrogen in the soil and render it “unavailable” for use by your plants for a period of time while bacteria are working it over. It’s much better to put it into the compost for a year or two. The same thing should be done with fresh manure so it can decay to a point of not being recognizable.
DEAR NEIL: Can’t splitleaf philodendrons be rooted from cuttings? Can it be done in water?
Dear Reader: Vining types can, but self-heading types (that grow on trunks without vines) such as Philodendron selloum cannot. I’m not a fan of rooting cuttings in water. It’s better to use a lightweight potting soil right from the outset.