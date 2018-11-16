DEAR NEIL: Our Asian jasmine bed has developed some unsightly dead patches. It’s been a popular hangout for deer, and I thought this might be the result of grazing or trampling.
A neighbor thinks it’s grubs. What do you think might have caused it, and what might the remedy be?
Dear Reader: My guess would be that the bed got very dry at one or more times. This looks like old damage and it’s exactly what Asian jasmine looks like when drought has killed out part of a planting.
It doesn’t really wilt, so it’s hard for people to tell when Asian jasmine is in serious distress. It just turns a drab olive-green. If watered about that time, part of the bed will come back while the rest declines further.
If that’s the case, it will cover back over next summer, but you’ll want to spot-treat with a glyphosate-only herbicide spray next year to kill the Bermuda grass I can see invading the bed. In fact, looking at the dead stubble in the patches, that looks like Bermuda that has already been sprayed. I don’t believe it would be grubs.
If deer are involved their urination might be enough to burn the roots, but I wouldn’t think they would be grazing on jasmine when grass was so closely available.
DEAR NEIL: We have property in Central Texas. When is the proper time to plant lemon and lime trees there?
Dear Reader: Unfortunately, they’re not going to be winter-hardy in that part of the state. Cold tolerances will vary with types of lemons, for example, but anything very far below freezing will be at real risk, especially if below-freezing temperatures hold for a good number of hours. Limes are even more sensitive.
The Texas A&M horticulture website has good information online. Search for “Texas A&M Citrus Dr. Julian Sauls.” (https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/fruit-nut/fact-sheets/citrus/)
DEAR NEIL: This glorious camellia is in East Texas. It’s upwards of 40 years old. After the first of the year I will be doing remodeling of the house and this plant will have to be moved. Can it be safely dug and relocated? It is too beautiful to lose.
Dear Reader: You’ve chosen the right time of year to attempt this. However, you really need to work with a professional who is skilled at moving large plants.
He or she will have the equipment and the experience to dig a large soil ball, then lift and transport it to the new planting site. They may want to start the process now by cutting some of the lateral roots so that new roots can begin to grow within the soil ball.
The plant will need to be thinned considerably after the move to compensate for root loss, but it is absolutely worth the cost of having it moved. This is truly a spectacular camellia.
DEAR NEIL: We had what we thought was going to be a great crop of sweet potatoes, but when we cut into them, this is what we found in almost every one of them. What causes this, and what can we do about it?
Dear Reader: I sent your photo to my longtime friend Dr. Jerry Parsons, retired horticulturist from the Texas AgriLife Extension. Jerry is well versed in vegetables, and his word is golden to me.
Here is what he told me: “That is sweet potato weevil damage. It will get worse in subsequent plantings in the same location. There are no home garden controls other than a heavy mulching and change of location.”
This is why we don’t grow sweet potatoes in South Texas (where Jerry is). So my takeaway from all that is that you should try a second location as far removed from this garden as possible if you intend to try sweet potatoes again. Otherwise, change to a different crop.
DEAR NEIL: I am finding hundreds of mounds of dirt throughout my yard now, just as I have at this time of year for the past several years. What might be creating them? I’ve dug and have found no burrowing wasps, as someone had suggested, or worms as I remember from my childhood.
Dear Reader: My guess would be crayfish (crawfish, crawdads). They are most common in poorly draining areas. They burrow deeply into the soil, often creating what look to be miniature volcanoes up and out of the ground.
Poisons aren’t the answer. Improving the drainage, either by cutting swales to divert the flow off-site or by redirecting the flow initially will usually work best.
DEAR NEIL: Is it safe, health-wise, to have a 3-inch mulch on herb and vegetable gardens to help reduce weeds?
Dear Reader: That’s too much mulch for the vigor of the herbs and vegetables. Those 3 inches will soak up too much of the irrigation water and nutrients that are applied.
I would think that 1 to 1-1/2 inches would be adequate. As for health risks, I don’t know what your concerns are, so it’s difficult to address them. I’m unaware of any specific threat to human health from having mulch around plants.
DEAR NEIL: What is the best way to treat brown circles in St. Augustine? What causes it, and how can I prevent it?
Dear Reader: That’s brown patch, a cool-season (primarily fall) fungal disease that attacks the blades of St. Augustine where they attach to the runners. The sheaths of the leaves decay, allowing you to pull them loose easily. Runners and roots are unaffected. Apply a turf fungicide labeled for brown patch. Fortunately, there are several now on the market.