DEAR NEIL: Is it normal for moss rose plants to quit flowering this early?
Dear Reader: Yes. They bloom reliably for several months, but they thrive in the heat. As temperatures begin to drop in early to mid-fall, their flower production sinks. That’s how you know it’s time to pull them and replace them with pansies or other winter color.
DEAR NEIL: My banana trees grew more than 6 feet to be more than 12 feet tall this year. Any idea why they might have grown so tall?
Dear Reader: There are two things that will do the most toward promoting vigorous plant growth, bananas included: nitrogen and water. It sounds like you really met their needs this year.
DEAR NEIL: I have a large splitleaf philodendron (not the climbing type). I’ve had it for several years, but now I’m wondering if I can get it into the house for the winter. It’s probably 6 feet across. Can it be trimmed?
Dear Reader: No. If you start removing healthy leaves, you’ll really set it back, plus it will be leggy and unsightly as it tries to regrow next spring.
I have a large one that is probably 30 years old. I put it on a plant dolly and wheel it into my greenhouse for the winter. At that point, I insert three fairly heavy (1-inch) stakes into the pot, and I use soft rope to pull the plant up into a tight vase shape. You might be able to do something akin to that (hopefully more attractive) for the winter.
Or, put it on casters and wheel it into and out of the garage as the weather changes. If it’s Philodendron selloum, it can take a light frost (to 31 or 32 degrees) without damage. However, I don’t take that chance. Good luck.
DEAR NEIL: What is this absolutely stunning groundcover I saw at a shopping center recently? It’s not just an annual, is it? (Photo attached.)
Dear Reader: That’s purpleheart (Setcreasea pallida). It’s a sister to the tropical hanging basket plants known as wandering Jews.
Purpleheart is winter-hardy in most winters, but it does die down to the ground with the first freeze. Its electric, mid-lavender/purple color just gets more intense as the fall weather cools. It’s also quite tolerant of heat and drought. Nice plant.
DEAR NEIL: Does powdery mildew originate in the soil? It bothers zinnias, crape myrtles and other plants that I’m growing. I also see many toadstools in my lawn.
Dear Reader: Powdery mildew is pretty much omnipresent in Texas landscapes and gardens. It overwinters on plant debris on the soil surface, but it would be impossible to eliminate all of the debris in your environment.
Choose resistant varieties whenever you can, then keep the plants’ foliage dry in the evenings. If powdery mildew and other diseases still show up, apply a labeled fungicide.
For the record, the crape myrtle varieties carrying Native American Indian tribal names (Muskogee, Tuscarora, Natchez, etc.) were selected by Don Egolf of the United States National Arboretum primarily because of their resistance to this common fungus. Newer types of zinnias are also resistant. Ask the advice of a Texas master-certified nursery professional.
DEAR NEIL: Have you ever seen cedar elm bark scratched and peeled in strings? Two branches have died, apparently because of the loss of bark. There appear to be large areas up in the tree where the bark is gone. What might have caused that kind of damage?
Dear Reader: It sounds like squirrel damage. They’re notorious for peeling bark and killing branches, most notably in pecans and live oaks, but you’ll see their damage in other species as well.
You’ll see 3-foot areas high up in live oaks and pecans, where all of the leaves suddenly turn brown in the summer. On closer inspection, usually with binoculars, you can see that the bark has been stripped as the rodents sharpened their teeth.
Some larger beetles will also do modest amounts of bark scoring, but they’re certainly not my prime suspects. I would suggest you hire a certified arborist to look at the issue on-site.
DEAR NEIL: How much cold can a cape honeysuckle tolerate? Do they need to be brought indoors for the winter?
Dear Reader: Cape honeysuckle (Tecomaria capensis) is hardy down to the low to mid-20s. If it’s mulched or covered, or if it’s in a protected location, it might survive temperatures a bit lower than that. Otherwise, either leave it in a pot and bring it into a greenhouse or sunroom, or replace it each spring if it’s going to be exposed to colder weather.
DEAR NEIL: How successful will I be trying to over-winter a few wax begonia plants indoors? I have about 25 of them in patio pots, and I hate to see them all freeze.
Dear Reader: Your plants should be fine if you have really bright light, preferably direct sunlight, indoors. Of course, a greenhouse would be preferable. Trim them back by 30 percent to 50 percent to force out new growth. You can use the trimmings as cuttings if you would prefer to start with new, smaller plants.