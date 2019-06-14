Three spectators were injured by a tire that flew off a sprint car during a wreck before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Heart of Texas Speedway, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. James Wolfe said.
The spectators, men ages 40, 53 and 59, all suffered injuries to their head, neck or trunk, Wolfe said. One was transported for treatment by helicopter, and the other two were taken by ambulance, he said.
A track employee said all three men were conscious and talking after the incident.
The men were standing on a catwalk along the track's first turn. The car suffered a malfunction, and the tire that broke free hit a gated area below the catwalk before its momentum carried it over the gated area and into the catwalk, Wolfe said.
Racing continued after the incident. About 10,000 spectators were at the races, and 90 sprint cars were participating, according to the track employee.
The speedway was hosting the Nolan Wren Memorial Event, an American Sprint Car Series Lone Star Region race, according to a post on its Facebook page earlier Friday. Racing was scheduled to start at 8 p.m.