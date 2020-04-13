The owners of a Waco smoke shop are alleging the city of Waco illegally shut them down last month as a non-essential business and are asking a judge to allow the business to continue to operate during this local state of disaster.
Discount Smoke Shop Enterprises, owners of the Discount Smoke Shop in the Brookview Hills Shopping Center at 1402 N. 34th St., filed a lawsuit against the city in Waco's 170th State District Court. The lawsuit seeks $100,000 in damages and a declaratory judgment from Judge Jim Meyer that would allow the shop to reopen as an essential business.
The suit, filed Thursday by Waco attorney Mark S. Knapp on behalf of the business, also seeks damages for lost sales revenue, which the suit alleges is $75,000 a month, and compensation for spoiled food, rent, utilities and attorney's fees.
Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said Monday she was unaware of the lawsuit and deferred comment until after reviewing the petition.
According to the lawsuit, workers with "an enforcement division of the city of Waco" and police officers came to the business on March 25 and told an employee the shop was not an essential business as defined by the city and ordered the store to close immediately or face "arrest and fine and other penal sanctions."
"Plaintiff's employee attempted to explain why plaintiff's business was an essential business, however, the representatives of the enforcement division of the city of Waco and the Waco police officers present with them would not listen to reason," according to the lawsuit. "Therefore, plaintiff's employee complied with the demand to shut the business down rather than face the threatened penal sanctions."
The suit says the store has state permits to sell cigarettes and cigars, wine and beer, lottery tickets and a Texas Sales and Use permit. "Grocery and miscellaneous" goods comprise 41 percent of its sales, with cigarettes and cigars at 32 percent and beer at 22 percent, according to the lawsuit.
An exhibit attached to the lawsuit shows receipts for inventory purchases by the business, which include chips, dips, snacks, water, beer, wine and other things the suit lists as "grocery items."
The city's disaster declaration that went into effect last month through at least April 21 requires residents to shelter in place, limits the size of gatherings and closes what it has determined to be non essential businesses.
Included under the essential businesses heading are "grocery stores, certified farmers' markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products, and liquor stores."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.