Sertoma Club audiometers

Pictured with new audiometers are Tracy Gebhart (front row, left) from Midway ISD and Mary McCartney of Gatesville ISD. Sertoma Club members behind them are Rosalyn Bishop (from left), Currie Bishop and Sandra Westmoreland.

 Heart of Texas Sertoma Club photo

The Heart of Texas Sertoma Club recently presented audiometers to the Midway and Gatesville school districts.

Mary McCartney with Gatesville ISD said that her new audiometer will be used to check the hearing of more than 600 students.

Tracy Gebhart with Midway ISD said the new audiometer will be used for approximately 5,000 students on nine campuses in her district.

Sponsors and funds raised at the annual Sertoma Club Kite Festival in May make it possible for the club to provide the devices. Since September, the club has received requests from 12 school districts for audiometers/otoscopes.

