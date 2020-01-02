Robinson VFD check

Gathered for the check presentation with Flint Hills Resources terminal manager Mark Mason (center) are Robinson Volunteer Fire Department members (from left) Reese Knight, Steve Ostrom, Jeff Brown and Stephen Sullivan.

Flint Hills Resources recently presented grant checks to area fire departments and fire and rescue agencies.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department was given a check for $2,000 as a Helping Heroes recipient.

In the past six years Flint Hills Resources has awarded more than $1 million in grants to emergency response organizations across Texas.

While Flint Hills Resources has been supporting emergency responders for decades, it wasn’t until 2012 that the program became called the Helping Heroes program. Helping Heroes grants are used for safety equipment, training or anything first responders need to help keep them safe and do their jobs more efficiently.

The annual application period opens in June and recipients are selected by a team of safety experts.

