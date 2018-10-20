Work has started on the first of four major McLennan County road projects funded by a $32 million bond to relieve congestion in high-growth areas.
Crews this month started clearing right of way for the widening and reconstruction of Surrey Ridge Lane between Interstate 35 and Moonlight Drive on the edge of Robinson. Knife River Corp. is expected to wrap up the road project by May, adding a center turn lane to the two-lane road.
The planning process is also moving ahead on reconstruction and widening projects on Speegleville Road, Chapel Road and Ritchie Road, all of which are on the cutting edge of growth in Greater Waco.
These four road projects were long overdue, County Judge Scott Felton said. He said the roadwork will encourage economic development and meet growing traffic demands new development has already brought.
"We feel like we’ll get money back eventually on our decisions for those roads," Felton said.
McLennan County issued the $32 million bond in 2015 for the roadwork. In the case of Ritchie Road, the county partnered with the cities of Waco and Hewitt, which are each responsible for parts of the road.
The contract for the Ritchie Road work was awarded last month to Big Creek Construction, which plans to start on the 15-month construction project in November or January.
The $6.75 million project will overhaul a 2.2-mile stretch of Ritchie Road from Panther Way to Hewitt Drive, turning a two-lane country road into a four-lane thoroughfare through an area where several new subdivisions are in the works with up to 2,500 home lots.
The city of Waco spent $5 million in state and city money three years ago to widen and reconstruct a 1.4-mile segment of Ritchie Road from Panther Way to the old Cotton Belt railroad bridge, and added a traffic circle at Chapel Road.
The county's new Chapel Road project will extend from that traffic circle to Old Lorena Road, a distance of about 2.3 miles. The project will not only facilitate planned development but also improve visibility on a bumpy road, Felton said. He said the current road conditions pose a hazard to residents trying to exit their driveways.
"As a population grows the amount of cars on that road have increased considerably," Felton said. "It has a lot of peaks and valleys in the topographical look of the road."
Engineers plan to host public meetings next month to discuss the upcoming Chapel Road project, Walker Partners LLC project manager Clark Gauer said.
The Speegleville Road project has not yet been bid out but is estimated to cost $17.7 million, down $3 million from the original estimate, Gauer said. The project stretches almost four miles from Highway 6 to the Middle Bosque River and includes improvements to Hog Creek Bridge.
Engineers are working with Midway Independent School District to minimize disruption to school traffic and buses that use the route, Gauer said.
The roads the county is tackling have been on local traffic officials’ radar for years, said Chris Evilia, director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization. The four ongoing projects cover more than typical in-town work, but the highway funding picture statewide meant the county had little hope for getting the work done without footing the bill itself, Evilia said.