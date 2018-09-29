Who wouldn't want to live in D.R. Horton's new Foxborough community in Waco, just off China Spring Highway and near Treelake Drive?
They could settle in on Elephant Butte and never forget their address or grill meat on the barbie on Buzzard Gulch Drive — carrion, of course. They could make a firm offer on Haviture Way, and place an agent on speed-dial on Beckon Falls.
These are real street names, said Lisa Berger, a sales coordinator with the Fort Worth-based homebuilder.
"They are icebreakers," Berger said of the monikers. "Most people don't mind them at all. I've never lost a sale due to a street name, I can assure you."
Street names carry a certain charm. They create a sense of identity, history, whimsy, even social status. Greater Waco boasts an Easy Street, Ritchie Road and 10 Downing Street. Then there are others on the opposite end of the spectrum. Jackal Lane is a new roadway in the massive Park Meadows subdivision taking shape in far west Waco, near Hewitt, a collaboration between D.R. Horton and Stylecraft.
The names in the new subdivisions were not chosen by D.R. Horton though, Berger said.
Developers who stake out the rights to lots in a subdivision typically take charge of choosing street names, she said. The process is not complicated, according to the city of Waco planning department, which views plans for new subdivisions and recommends tweaks or grants approval, including on street names.
"Developers indeed come up with those names. We're kind of stuck with what they give us," said Scott Bland, a contractor and immediate past president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association. "It's been my experience that developers would sometimes find a theme, and all the streets are named accordingly.
"Every city will have 'tree' names, Elm, Maple, Pecan, and Waco is no exception. To me, Hewitt has one of the greatest collection of themed streets in the area, including Texas revolutionary heroes, Fannin, Crockett and Bonham, and then there are the ski resort names, Telluride and Vail (Highlands). Woody Butler Homes has come up with some real mouthfuls locally with its Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth drives in Buckingham Place. Obviously some thought was given to that.
"Jackal Lane? I don't know about that. It sounds like someone had a 5-year-old kid, and that's all he could pronounce. I make that joke because I was a 5-year-old kid suggesting street names to my father, Jim, years ago. I came up with Salt Flats Circle and Fossil Ridge, I recall, and they're still around. My mother also named streets in some of my dad's subdivisions."
Like most communities, Waco pays homage to its founding fathers when applying names to streets, said Kenneth Hafertepe, chair of Baylor University's department of museum studies. He is writing a book on Waco's historic homes and enjoys digging into the community's past.
"Of course, we have streets honoring Stephen F. Austin, Christopher Columbus, Henry Clay, Daniel Webster and Benjamin Franklin," Hafertepe said. "When we go beyond those, there are leading Waco figures: Fort Avenue and Bagby Avenue. I really don't know why we have a La Salle Avenue, but I understand the name has an extremely early Texas connection."
It could refer to René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle. The French explorer set up a settlement near what is now Matagorda on the Gulf Coast in the late 1600s, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
Hafertepe said driving home from the Mayborn Museum on University Parks Drive he would see Dutton Avenue, named for a prominent Waco family. Traveling up Fourth and Fifth streets he encounters 'state' streets such as Indiana and Tennessee.
Near Lake Waco, "there is the whole lake thing," where a subdivision from the 1950s celebrated the body of water with names including Lake Air, Lake Jackson, Lake Success and others, he said.
In South Waco, near the Beverly Hills community, neighborhoods emerged following World War II criss-crossed by the names of upper-crust colleges including Yale, Dartmouth and Princeton.
"I've noticed those," Hafertepe said. "There is something similar in the University Park area of Dallas. I think there was a feeling that fancy colleges have class to them."
City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze confirmed his family, which once owned the Holze Music Co. store, served as namesake for Holze Circle.
"We spent about $80,000 on utility and street improvements near our home," Holze said. "The city asked what we wanted to name it, and we said, 'Holze,' of course."
Carole McNeil owns a candle shop on Bugtussle Lane in West called Bugtussle Lane Candle and Bath. She moved to the area about 20 years ago from Sugar Land, near Houston.
"It's a wonderful name, and I'm sure we get a lot of walk-in traffic because of it," McNeil said.
Fannin County actually is home to the unincorporated community of Bug Tussle. A few stories exist about the naming, and the most common is that it a swarm of bugs ruined a church's ice cream social, according to the Texas State Historical Association.