Early Monday cloudbursts and threatening skies during the day forced Texas Department of Transportation officials to postpone the start of demolition of the 11th/12th Street bridge over Interstate 35 and accompanying lane closures.
TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said uncooperative weather forced highway workers to shift gears and to cancel immediate plans to begin demolition of the bridge. Officials still plan to knock it down, which will result in lane closures, but it won't happen Monday night, Roberts said.
"The delay shouldn't be too long," Roberts said Monday afternoon. "We don't have a lot of severe weather coming, but the rain last night kind of soaked things pretty good. With the kind of 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation we have going on, we sometimes have to bypass a project. We continue on. We don't stop the project. We move on and we will come back to it. It's a similar situation with the pedestrian bridge. We bypassed it, kept going and came back to it."
TXDOT officials planned to close portions of I-35 and start the bridge demolition Monday night. That was supposed to force closure of the southbound frontage road from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Through traffic on the frontage road was expected to be directed onto the main lanes at the on-ramp near Sixth Street, and motorists would have been allowed to exit back to the frontage road just south of the construction area. Traffic for the local business district was set for the access road to 10th Street, where drivers would have been directed onto 10th and away from the construction area.
If the work on the first frontage road section is not completed in one night, it will continue on the next night or nights, officials said, until the frontage road section is removed. Removal of the next section of the bridge, the portion over southbound main lanes, is expected to begin after the demolition of the first section.
The work is associated with a five-year project to rebuild, reconfigure and widen a six-mile stretch of I-35 from 12th Street to the Loop 340 northern interchange. Work started in late April.
Robert understands the frustrations motorists experience in extensive work zones, but said most local residents will find a "number of ways" to get around work areas.
"Our intent obviously is to complete the project as quickly as possible, but, by the same token, it is going to be safely and efficiently," he said.
Road conditions and traffic updates are available on www.My35.org, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/txdot, on Twitter at @I35Travel and @TxDOTWacoPIO.