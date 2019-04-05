The Texas Department of Transportation will activate new traffic signals Monday at the intersection of East Loop 340 and State Highway 6, also known as Marlin Highway, according to a TxDOT press release.
The lights, replacing stop signs, will initially be in a flash mode. They will start full operation Tuesday.
According to the press release, the lights are intended to improve safety and efficiency at the intersection east of town, just north of the Brazos River.
“TxDOT urges motorists to pay particular attention to traffic at the intersection as travelers become accustomed to the new traffic control devices,” the press release states.