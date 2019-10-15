Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for reading the Waco Tribune-Herald. You're entitled to a limited number of free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, you may purchase an affordable subscription. Current subscribers may log in here.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crews work Tuesday to clear the site where a former Langford Distribution warehouse burned Monday morning. The 17th Street bridge over the property is expected to remain closed for several days as officials inspect it for damage.
Crews work Tuesday to clear the site where a former Langford Distribution warehouse burned Monday morning. The 17th Street bridge over the property is expected to remain closed for several days as officials inspect it for damage.
Crews work Tuesday to clear the site where a former Langford Distribution warehouse burned Monday morning.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Crews work Tuesday to clear the site where a former Langford Distribution warehouse burned Monday morning. The 17th Street bridge over the property is expected to remain closed for several days as officials inspect it for damage.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Crews work Tuesday to clear the site where a former Langford Distribution warehouse burned Monday morning. The 17th Street bridge over the property is expected to remain closed for several days as officials inspect it for damage.
The 17th Street viaduct is expected to remain closed for several more days, after a fire destroyed the Langford Distribution warehouse under the bridge Monday morning, city officials said Tuesday.
City engineers and officials with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will be inspecting the bridge this week to determine whether the fire caused any structural damage, city of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said.
“That evaluation process is ongoing and no timeline has been determined,” Holze said. “The bridge will be closed for the next several days until the status can be fully checked and evaluated.”
The bridge spans from Webster Avenue to Franklin Avenue, and it remains unclear whether it suffered any damage.
The fire Monday morning leveled a 17,000-square-foot wood-frame warehouse that previously stored agricultural chemicals. Fire marshals were able to dig through debris Tuesday, Waco Fire Marshal Kevin Vranich said. The investigation is ongoing, but the cause of the fire is expected to be listed as undetermined, Vranich said.
The property, with a value listed at $41,710, has been disused for several years, he said. Companies that store hazardous chemicals are required by federal law to file a “Tier II” report with local authorities listing their inventory, but the fire department has no such current report from Langford Distribution, he said.
No one was injured in the fire, authorities said.
Warehouse fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
17th and Franklin fire
Warehouse fire
Warehouse fire
Langford Distribution fire
Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.
Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.