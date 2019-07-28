Partial closures along Interstate 35 will continue throughout the week as the $340 million widening project marches along.
Crews will be removing beams from the 11th and 12th street bridge throughout the week, starting Monday night.
“That’s one of those that we anticipated Monday night through Thursday night, maybe,” said Ken Roberts, a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson. “It’s kind of hard to say, and it’s a fast-moving operation.”
It appears contractors are tackling work as their progress and conditions dictate, favoring an adaptable efficiency over strict adherence to advanced scheduling.
“Timelines are kind of estimated based on how the work progresses and field conditions, those kinds of things,” Roberts said. “Generally, the traveling public should expect lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.”
All lanes of the I-35 frontage road are expected to be closed nightly from South Fifth Street to South 12th Street on Monday and Tuesday. Starting Wednesday, the northbound frontage road is expected to be closed from Park Avenue to north of 12th Street.
“What they’re doing is preparing for some detours as we work on the main lanes,” Roberts said.
Roberts said traffic will slow, and local traffic is urged to avoid the area or take alternate routes. He said through traffic is the largest contributor to the traffic.
The interstate will not close fully at any point, he said.
“There’s going to be a lane open, there’s going to be detours, they’re going to (divert) main lanes onto the frontage road, perhaps bring frontage roads onto the main lanes, but there’s always going to be traffic moving through,” Roberts said.
When driving in the project area, it is important to remain aware of changing routes and detours, he said.
“One of the things that we want folks to keep in mind is to watch the traffic control and follow our signage,” Roberts said. “There’s always going to be a means of getting through, and generally traffic is lighter at night.”