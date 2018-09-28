State transportation officials are weighing options for replacing or overhauling the Highway 6 Twin Bridges over Lake Waco, just a few months after wrapping up a $3.6 million project that diverted traffic on the bridges for more than a year.
The next project is likely years away from starting, and funding has not been identified. But the Texas Department of Transportation has a $17 million per bridge placeholder in planning documents, TxDOT spokesperson Kenneth Roberts said.
“Those numbers give us a starting point,” Roberts said. “It’s not outside the realm of possibility. It’s realistic in its estimate.”
A $17 million placeholder means TxDOT likely is not planning a full replacement, said Chris Evilia, director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“My guess is, it wouldn’t be replacing everything, like bridge beams and things like that,” Evilia said. “Probably trying to reuse certain elements of the structure, that would certainly reduce that cost.”
Evilia said he could not recall a comparable project for the region.
TxDOT is eyeing a funding pool designated for bridge replacements. However, the project will compete with other bridge replacement projects across the state.
“When funding becomes available, the plans will be ready to go,” Evilia said.
Before the recent $3.6 million repairs, The 53-year-old bridges over Lake Waco had not seen significant upgrades since they were built in 1964. Officials said at the time that without the repairs the bridges would yield to wear and tear much sooner without the recent work, which included installing 32 new piers to reinforce the bridges.
Some of the bridge replacement options under consideration include incorporating those newly-repaired piers, Roberts said. Most of the recent repair work focused on the columns and foundation of the bridges, he said.
“This work was definitely worth it in order to stabilize the foundations, to extend the service life of the bridges and maintain their safe operation,” Roberts said. “Additionally, one potential replacement option would incorporate these foundation repairs into the new bridges.”
About 28,000 vehicles a day travel the 1.886-mile segment of State Highway 6. The vehicle count is expected to jump to 45,000 vehicles per day by 2029, Roberts said.
TxDOT spokesperson Jodi Wheatley said the bridge was built about the same time Interstate 35 was built through Waco.
“It’s a long time,” she said. “Nobody knew how much traffic was going to end up traveling those bridges, or this highway, 50 or 60 years ago. Better to start over with bridges like we’re doing on the highway.”
Even if funding is secured soon, it would be years before work could start, Roberts said.
“Due to typical project development timelines and required milestones, the earliest these bridges could be replaced would be around five to seven years from now, again, dependent on funding becoming available,” he said.
Robert said TxDOT is reviewing a replacement plan that would minimize the impact on traffic.
The Tribune-Herald requested from TxDOT under the Texas Public Information Act engineering reports for Twin Bridges over the past two years, the expected lifespan of the bridges or reports explaining why the bridges need to be replaced. TxDOT withheld that information pending a ruling from the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Structurally the bridges are in good shape but are considered “functionally obsolete,” meaning they were built with a different structure that a modern bridge would be built with, Evilia said. Modern bridges are required to have shoulders on both sides among other features, he said.
TxDOT uses a formula to help determine a bridge’s safety and structural life, and the metropolitan planning organization is not involved in the project at this point, he said.
“That formula is more art than science,” he said. “There are certain things where you can get a pretty good idea at what point things deteriorate but there always unknowns out there.”
Plans to build replacement bridges that accommodate additional lanes of traffic are also being considered, Roberts said.
Evilia said there were bad bridge collapses in the 1970s that prompted a dedicated portion of state funding to only go toward bridge replacements.
“It’s not like it would come out of the same pot of money that we’re having to look at for big mobility capacity type projects,” he said.