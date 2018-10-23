The Texas Department of Transportation’s $85 million plan for widening Loop 340 on the eastern edge of Waco and Bellmead is meant to address a projected 36 percent increase in traffic in the next 20 years, but it remains unclear when the project will be funded and whether it will start before a $300 million overhaul of Interstate 35 through Waco wraps up.
Regardless of the timeline, Loop 340 is already built to handle overflow traffic from the interstate, TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said.
The Loop 340 project will include a new interchange, new lanes and continuous sidewalks along much of the 5.2 mile stretch from the Brazos River to U.S. Highway 84. In addition to the anticipated spike in traffic, the work will address safety issues and aging infrastructure supporting the highway built in the 1960s, said Larry Redden, chief operating officer of IEA Engineers, which is working with TxDOT on the project.
“This is beautiful,” Bellmead Mayor William B. Ridings said while looking at the schematics during a public meeting on the road work Tuesday night at the Bellmead Civic Center.
Residents will have to learn new exits but will get used to the route once completed, Ridings said.
The plans include continuous frontage roads on each side of Loop 340, TxDOT engineer Andy Haferkamp said. A continuous 6-foot-wide sidewalk will extend from near Old Marlin Road north along the rest of the project area.
New interchange
Plans also include a new interchange at Loop 340 and Marlin Highway that will allow for Loop 340 traffic to continue without stopping.
A bridge would be built for the main lanes over the current State Highway 6 bridge, eliminating the need for the stop signs now in use at the intersection for Loop 340 through traffic that often lead to congestion, Haferkamp said.
That interchange alone will make the project worth the upcoming construction, Ridings said.
“This one intersection right here will save a bunch of lives,” he said.
Unlike the Interstate 35 project through Waco, which has required TxDOT to buy land along the route, sometimes forcing businesses to close or relocate, the Loop 340 project can be done in the highway’s existing right of way, Haferkamp said.
The first phase of I-35 work, from 12th Street to North Loop 340, is slated to start next year and last three to five years.
About 40 people attended Tuesday’s public meeting for Loop 340, including representatives from La Vega Independent School District, state representatives and candidates running in the Nov. 6 election.
Bobby Williams lives right along Loop 340. He said he is happy with the overall plans, but his main concern is that construction crews keep dust down as much as possible so his asthma is not aggravated.
The plan calls for the state to cover 20 percent of the total project cost and the federal government to cover the rest.
TxDOT will take public comments on the project through Nov. 7. Written comments can be mailed to:
Andy Haferkamp
TxDOT Waco District
100 South Loop Drive
Waco, TX 76704.