A stoplight at U.S. Highway 84 and Speegleville Road has served as a speed bump on the road to progress between McGregor and Waco’s outskirts.
Motorists traveling at speeds exceeding 60 mph faced a screeching halt to their commute. By August it should become a distant memory. An overpass will carry Highway 84 traffic on its merry way to new subdivisions, stores and restaurants.
“It’s going to be spectacular, wonderful for development along 84,” said Scott Bland, a custom homebuilder with keen interest in western McLennan County. “In 10 years, that corridor could look like Hewitt Drive.”
There is “no doubt that project was needed” to accommodate growth along that stretch of Highway 84, said Precinct 4 McLennan County Commissioner Ben Perry, who represents the area.
“Mornings and evenings, there was a bottleneck there,” Perry said. “With the overpass in place and the service roads functional, that should become a very smooth way to travel.”
But caution flags remain to be navigated before the race is won.
The Texas Department of Transportation has closed Speegleville Road at Highway 84 to complete a paving phase, TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said.
Motorists can expect the closing to last through this week.
Southbound traffic on Speegleville Road will be directed west on 84 and will take a U-turn at Harris Creek. Northbound traffic on Speegleville/Old Lorena Road will detour east on 84 and take the turnaround at the South Bosque River overpass.
Crews will open both new U.S. 84 U-turn lanes during the closure.
The big idea behind the $20.5 million project is to create a freeway design. The centerpiece is a diamond interchange with two bridges carrying eastbound and westbound Highway 84 traffic over Speegleville Road.
Work started in April 2018, with Big Creek Construction, of Hewitt, serving as general contractor. The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization has had the overpass in its planning documents since 2000.
“We’re looking at completion this summer,” Waco area TxDOT engineer Clayton Zacha said. “New 84 bridges should open in late May, early June.”
Smith said the project should be fully completed in August.
Its biggest plus is allowing the 25,000 vehicles a day traveling 84 to bypass the intersection without stopping, he said.
After all, the highway’s only traffic light between Waco and McGregor is flickering out.
“This project has been on the books eight or nine years,” Bland said. “Nobody wanted to open a Sonic or a Chick-fil-A. They didn’t want the highway destroyed (during construction), so nobody could get to you.”
Completion removes that uncertainty, Bland said.
The West Highway 84 corridor has been a hot homebuilding market in the county more than two decades, giving rise to subdivisions including Hidden Valley, Stone Creek Ranch, Harris Creek, SunWest and Twin Rivers.
Homebuilding titans Stylecraft and D.R. Horton continue to collaborate on Park Meadows, a 1,500-home subdivision in far western Waco near Hewitt.
Bland said he is involved in The Parks, a new subdivision sprouting at Cotton Belt Parkway and Highway 84 in McGregor, part of that community’s economic revival sparked by the SpaceX rocket-testing operation that employs 500 people earning excellent wages and needing places to call home.
McGregor has a 10,000-acre industrial park, the land deeded to the city by the U.S. Department of the Navy. The city continues to field inquiries from prospects eyeing the area’s potential, said Andrew Smith, executive director of the McGregor Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
“McGregor schools are getting a great reputation, and Midway ISD has always been great,” Bland said, addressing the Highway 84 corridor’s appeal to families and young professionals. “To me there is not a better area than down Highway 84 in western McLennan County. It will be fantastic to watch that growth.”
Real estate agent Gregg Glime and Dallas-based developer Marshall Stewman are promoting The Overlook at Bosque Ridge, a venture at U.S. Highway 84 and Ritchie Road, on the Waco side of the Speegleville Road intersection.
“It was a logjam. As 84 developed, dealing with that intersection became a necessity,” Glime said. “The light added 50% to the commute time getting into Waco. I think what’s happening now will speed up residential development.”
As for The Overlook, Glime said negotiations continue to bring in a steakhouse, ice cream parlor, two coffee retailers and a small grocery store.
“Some have tapped their brakes a little bit due to the COVID-19 situation, but they are not pulling out of the market,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.