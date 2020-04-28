The Texas Department of Transportation will close Speegleville Road at the intersection of Highway 84 starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The closure will remain in effect for eight days while crews perform the remaining pavement work to finish tying in the intersection of Speegleville Road and Highway 84.
Southbound traffic on Speegleville Road will be directed west on Highway 84 and will U-turn at Harris Creek Road to continue on Highway 84 heading eastbound. Northbound traffic on Speegleville/Old Lorena Road will be directed east on Highway 84 and use the turn-around at the South Bosque River overpass.
Crews will open both of the new highway U-turn lanes at the Speegleville Road intersection.
