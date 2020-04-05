Ken Roberts dismisses the notion Interstate 35 drove him to retirement.
Roberts, 67, has experience much in his career that includes a 20-year stint in the military, TV broadcasting and serving as a public information officer who escorted the international media around civil war-torn Somalia, where death and destruction were rampant.
But widening I-35 from North Loop 340 to South 12th Street deserves a prominent place in Roberts' memory bank, he said. At $341 million, it is the largest project the Texas Department of Transportation has ever undertaken in its Waco district, where Roberts was assigned more than two decades until his recent retirement as spokesman.
Crews are altering more than 30 bridges, excavating more than 1.25 million cubic yards of embankment, essentially changing everything in the 6-mile construction zone that moves an estimated 140,000 vehicles daily past downtown, Baylor University and the Brazos River.
Work started April 29, and Roberts ever since has been the conduit through which information passed between the public, the media and community stakeholders and TxDOT and general contractor Webber LLC.
Now Roberts has stepped aside, hoping to relax, take it easy, no longer obligated to respond to messages at all hours or pass along fresh news.
Truth be told, he considers the current restructuring of I-35 a marvel of engineering, community cooperation and hard work, Roberts said.
But bringing the project home, so to speak, will be Jacob Smith, who moved to Waco from Harris County, and has been working with Roberts since early last month to make the transition as smooth as I-35's planned new surface.
"After 20 years in the military, several years in radio and television and 21 years with TxDOT, a period that has seen me work consistently for 45 years, it's time to say, 'That's enough,'" Roberts told the Tribune-Herald.
"It's been a great job, a great ride, a far more pleasant experience than unpleasant," Roberts said. "I leave with mixed emotions. I will miss the people I've represented the past 21 years, but I leave knowing I've done the very best I could, and having had a reasonably successful career."
TxDOT officials say Roberts leaves a legacy of excellence.
"A PIO (public information officer) is consistently called on to convey TxDOT's commitment to the traveling public, build public trust by conveying credible information, and maintain open lines of communication with TxDOT's stakeholders," deputy district engineer Michael Bolin wrote in a statement.
"Ken took all these responsibilities seriously and performed them admirably," Bolin wrote. "It is because of employees like Ken that TxDOT continues to carry out its trusted public duties at the highest of levels."
Roberts joined the Waco district in 1999 after serving two decades in the U.S. Army. He traveled to Germany with the 3rd Armored Division, to Murray State University in Kentucky, where he taught military science, and then to Fort Hood, the largest military installation in the United States, in terms of area, where he held several positions in the field of public information.
Roberts was deployed as deputy director of the Joint Information Bureau in Somalia as part of Operation Restore Hope in the early 1990s, according to the TxDOT press release. The operation provided security and support for humanitarian efforts in a region beset by war and starvation.
"You might say I learned my trade under fire," he said in the press release.
He had a role in daily press conferences, interviews, media opportunities, and escorts for more than 500 members of the United States and international media covering the deteriorating conditions in Somalia, according to the press release.
Returning to Central Texas, he joined KWTX-TV News 10 as a broadcast journalist, later working in sales for a Killeen radio station.
Asked to name projects that most impressed him, Roberts mentioned construction of a new bridge over Lake Belton more than a decade ago.
"As a layman, I was impressed with the ability of our engineers to design and construct a facility like that. I was amazed and in awe," Roberts said. "My fixation on bridges continued more recently, with construction of the massive I-14 southern bypass of Copperas Cove.
"The view as one crosses that bridge is breathtaking."
Efforts to relieve congestion into and out of Fort Hood and Killeen during peak hours also represented a major undertaking, Roberts said.
"That area sees 110,000 vehicles daily as Interstate 35 cycles through peak periods," Roberts said. "The number of soldiers, families and military retirees generates a tremendous amount of traffic and usage."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.