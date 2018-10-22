The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a proposed $85 million project to expand a 5.2-mile stretch Loop 340 on the eastern edge of Waco and Bellmead that serves as an alternative route to Interstate 35.
The proposed improvements, as yet unfunded, would help serve future development demand as well as serving as a bypass to I-35, which carries some 100,000 cars a day TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said.
“As we continue to grow we want to be able to relieve some of that stress on the primary roadways as necessary,” he said.
TxDOT will host its second public hearing on the project Tuesday at the Bellmead Civic Center, 1211 Barlow St. Visitors will get the chance to view aerial photographs and schematic plans of the proposed project corridor and give feedback. The open house-style format starts at 5:30 p.m. and TxDOT officials will present information at 6:30 p.m.
The project would expand the stretch of Loop 340 from a two-lane road to a four-lane divided highway with frontage roads and shoulders between the Brazos River and U.S. 84 at Bellmead.
The project would build frontage road bridges over the Brazos River. It would also create a new mainlane overpass at Loop 484, or Marlin Highway. Other features include a 6-foot wide sidewalk on each side of the frontage road and grassy medians to separate the main lanes and frontage roads.
About 50 people attended the initial public meeting in June, Roberts said.
The loop would help alleviate traffic on Interstate 35, said Chris Evilia, director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, which sets regional transportation priorities. The expansion would also help drivers bypass that section of I-35 if there was an accident or any road construction, Evilia said.
The first $300 million phase of Interstate 35 construction through Waco is set to begin next year and take about three years, while a second phase has not yet been funded. It is not yet clear how the timing of the I-35 work and Loop 340 work will be coordinated.
The state would cover 20 percent of the total project cost, while 80 percent is covered by the federal government, Roberts said.
The MPO board voted last week to put the Loop 340 project on the long-term transportation plan called Connections 2040. TxDOT is just wrapping a project to widen and improve Loop 340 south of the Brazos River toward Robinson.