A new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 35 in Bellmead highlights a long-term list of project proposals aimed at reducing the city’s rate of fatal auto-pedestrian collisions.
Alongside proposals for new sidewalks and traffic signals, the latest draft of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization’s long-term plan takes aim at pedestrian safety in Bellmead with a pedestrian bridge crossing I-35 near Walmart. The store and others nearby are a major draw for pedestrians, and the nearest overpass is almost a mile away, MPO director Chris Evilia said.
A triangle of highways in Bellmead, formed by Interstate 35, Highway 84 and Loop 340, has long posed hazards to walkers. A Tribune-Herald analysis of state data in June found that Bellmead accounted for 4% of McLennan County’s 254,607 residents but 32% of the county’s 71 pedestrian fatalities since 2010. The 23 fatalities in that time are centered along the trio of highways.
Evilia said MPO officials have discussed the issue with those in Bellmead.
“The challenge has been figuring out how to address it,” Evilia said.
The draft MPO plan estimates the cost of the pedestrian bridge over I-35 at $5.7 million.
“TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation) is going to have to take a look at that and do some engineering and design studies,” Evilia said. “They’ll come back to us about what option makes sense.”
It would have to comply with accessibility standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the space on each side of the highway likely would not accommodate the needed ramps, he said. Elevators on each side could be the answer, he said.
“You can’t exceed a certain grade and every so often, you have to have a flat spot,” Evilia said. “It’s for wheelchair access. Once you add all of that up, and the fact you have to have 18 feet of clearance underneath and the bridge piers, it’s quite a ways up. That adds a lot of ramp work.”
An I-35 pedestrian bridge at Eighth Street in Waco was demolished this spring as part of a $341 million interstate widening project. TxDOT officials have said there are no plans to replace that bridge, in part because of the difficulty and expense of meeting accessibility requirements. There also will be interstate crossings three blocks away in each direction.
Interim Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said the city supports the long-term plans, but it is unclear who would cover the cost of maintenance for the elevators.
“We would evaluate it at that point,” Zakhary said. “I would never put a dollar value on a life. The cost really has to be secondary. If that’s the option, if that’s how we have to do it, we’ll have to evaluate it at that time.”
Crash data for Bellmead has shown a high number of incidents on Loop 340 for years.
“Traffic tends to be pretty fast, and what we’re seeing is a lot of pedestrians, especially children trying to leave the La Vega High School campus, trying to get to the other side,” Evilia said.
Evilia said Loop 340 has two main traffic lights in Bellmead, one at Orchard Lane and one at Williams Road, but the Bellmead stretch is otherwise devoid of traffic lights. Its wide lanes and sparse traffic also tend to encourage speeding.
“We’re definitely looking forward to the improvements along 340,” Zakhary said.
Safety improvements
The MPO plan recommends traffic signals, crosswalks and “refuge islands” allowing a safe place for pedestrians to wait to cross at Bank Drive and Research Boulevard, estimated to cost $1.2 million.
“There are side benefits from all that,” Evilia said. “It should slow traffic down, and for all of the folks trying to access retail businesses it should be more comfortable.”
Highway 84 is another hazard in Bellmead, and the Waco Transit System’s plan to overhaul its service with a central main route reaching into Bellmead along Highway 84 would bring pedestrian improvements with it, including sidewalks and lighting.
“People have to access the system somehow. … It’s more than just getting people on and off the bus,” Evilia siad. “You have to actually be able to get somewhere from the station. It may be a catalyst to build off of.”
Zakhary said in the meantime, Bellmead police will continue to remind pedestrians to follow safety guidelines. He said it is the most immediate step he can take.
“We preach all day: Wear light-colored clothing. Please make sure to time your crossing. Make sure there’s a place in the middle where you can stop,” Zakhary said.
The MPO is accepting public comments on its draft long-term transportation plan, known as “Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan,” through Jan. 7.
