Robinson-area traffic on Loop 340 will be moved Monday to newly constructed main lanes, including the new overpass on Old Robinson Road, state highway officials said.
Construction will continue on the frontage road ramps and connectors and highway messaging will remind motorists of the transition.
The Texas Department of Transportation is extending frontage roads along Loop 340, from Interstate 35 northeast to U.S. Highway 77, alongside the overpass work. Officials are eyeing a fall completion date.
Officials advised drivers to expect lane closures and construction workers and equipment.