After weeks of considering how much local money to throw behind the second phase of Interstate 35 widening through Waco, area transportation and city officials appear willing to put the project on the back burner to preserve funding to the tune of $60 million for other transportation needs.
The Texas Department of Transportation is now saying the pavement on the southern portion of the interstate in Waco has another 20 years of life left, said Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, who sits on the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization's policy board.
"If that’s the case, I think we need to consider, give strong consideration, to pushing pause," Deaver said.
The I-35 widening was originally planned as a single project, stretching from North Loop 340 to South Loop 340, but a lack of available state funding led it to be divided into two phases, split at North 12th Street.
The $240 million first phase to widen from 12th to North Loop 340 is scheduled to start in the coming weeks, backed by $80 million in discretionary money from the Waco MPO.
As soon as the project was split into phases, Deaver was among many local leaders who said they were concerned the move would drag out what was proposed as a four-year undertaking into a 10-year nightmare of construction headaches.
To have the second phase ready to start by the end of the first, state leaders said they would need another $60 million in local money, almost as much as already committed to the first phase.
On the other hand, letting the southern section of the interstate remain as-is for a while would leave about $60 million on the table to address other pressing transportation needs, Deaver said.
Work at the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 84 is among those pressing needs, said McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones, who also sits on the MPO policy board.
"We can’t wait for I-35, which is not a local project that affects local," Jones said. "I-35 is a state and federal issue."
Jones said the board cannot wait 10 or 20 years to have enough money for another local project because all its funding went into I-35.
"I feel like that we are being forced by TxDOT to put all of our money, all categories of money, discretionary, maintenance, you name it, and were all having to put this into this I-35 project so all the rest of the projects come to a halt," Jones said.
On Thursday, the policy board will again discuss allocating $8 million more to the first phase of the I-35 construction. The $8 million would be in addition to the $80 million the board already allocated.
The construction contract for the project came in 10 percent higher than the final engineering estimate, and TxDOT is asking the board to help fill the gap in costs. MPOs statewide get state highway money every year that they are allowed to use as they see fit on local highway projects.
Formal public hearings will be conducted regarding the $8 million.
The board is also scheduled to discuss potential solutions to drainage issues with the upcoming construction.
The city of Waco hired a firm to study drainage impacts of the widening project, with a focus on Waco Creek. Models based on a 50-year flood showed worsened flooding issues with the widened interstate as designed.
The MPO board meeting is at 9 a.m. Thursday at the South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.