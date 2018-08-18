Local transportation leaders are divided over how much of their allocation of state money should be used to support an overhaul of Interstate 35 through Waco, a project many say has more benefit nationally and statewide than locally.
Construction is set to start in about eight months on a $300 million widening of I-35 from 12th Street to North Loop 340, but the second phase of the 8-mile project, from 12th Street to South Loop 340, remains unfunded.
To get the second phase underway by the time the first phase is done could require the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization to spend more of the share of state money it controls on I-35. It is already spending $80 million, about 27 percent of the total cost, for the first phase of I-35 work, diverting the money from other local projects.
Waco City Council member Dillon Meek said he would prefer to use the local MPO allocation on projects that primarily benefit locals. Work to add an overpass at Highway 84 and Speegleville Road, largely funded by the MPO’s state money, is a good example of the type of project that could be passed up if more money goes to I-35, Meek said.
“It’s not like Highway 84,” Meek said of the I-35 work. “This is not some connection road between here and Valley Mills Drive. This is one of the most prominent highways in the country.”
Meek said he will not necessarily oppose use of MPO money on the project but would rather find alternative funding methods.
But with other priorities and more congested stretches of highway elsewhere, enough federal highway money and state highway money controlled directly by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Legislature may not become available for the Waco project for years.
A nightmare scenario would be that the phases for local I-35 work do not overlap as planned, turning the widening into a decade-long project, MPO Director Chris Evilia said. Each phase is expected to take four years, he said.
“If we can have them overlap, that definitely shortens up how long construction is going on,” Evilia said.
The MPO gets an average of $20 million per year from the state to use as local leaders see fit, and Evilia asked the MPO board for input on how to prioritize the second phase of I-35 work.
Using local money is not ideal but is becoming more common, said Will Jones, an MPO board member and county commissioner.
“It’s just a different time, and we have to be able to adapt,” Jones said. “But it’s unfortunate we do have to use our local discretionary dollars.”
Like Meek, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver was more reluctant to resign to using more local money on I-35.
He would like to have more information about how other communities have handled similar situations before making any decisions, Deaver said.
Evilia said the state has yet to determine how much money will be available and the local MPO is not under a time constraint to make a decision.
Meanwhile, detailed timing of work on the first phase is yet to be finalized, Evilia said.
Meek said he would like to see more community meetings to help detail how the construction will unfold and how it will affect the community.
“TxDOT has some draft construction plans and phasing plans, but the caveat they tell us is, it’s all subject to change and likely will change even before the contractor comes on board,” he said.
A contractor should be chosen by December, and work should start three to four months later, he said.
“We know they’ll start work on frontage roads first,” Evilia said. “We know they’ll redo the southbound main lanes before northbound, so everything will be shuffled to the northbound side for a while. Once the new southbound lanes are built, everything will be shifted to the other side. Once northbound lanes are done, there’ll be minor modifications remaining. That’s generally how it’s going to work.”
The timing and duration of specific ramp closures have not been finalized, he said.