The main lanes of Interstate 35 through a portion of Waco will close Wednesday night along with two underpasses as traffic is shifted onto the frontage roads.
The closure will run from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday to enable work on the new U-turn bridge at Forrest Street.
During the closure, northbound I-35 traffic will be forced to exit onto the frontage road at Exit 335, or Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, re-entering the the mainlanes near Bellmead Drive.
Southbound mainlane traffic will detour off I-35 at a temporary exit near Elm Avenue, re-entering the mainlanes at University Parks Drive.
The I-35 underpass crossings at University Parks Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed during the work, and transportation officials are urging motorists to plan alternate routes during that time.
Loop 340 east of Waco will also be available as an alternate route for long-distance traffic during the closures.