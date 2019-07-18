Crews reconstructing Interstate 35 through Waco will step up lane closures over the next week, affecting both frontage roads and main lanes in both directions.
The ongoing demolition of the 11th-12th Street overpass forced the closure Thursday night of the southbound frontage road from 10th Street to 18th Street, while main lanes were reduced to one lane in each direction. Northbound traffic has already been diverted to share the roadbed with the southbound lanes, with a concrete divider between.
The closures typically take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, with later hours on Sundays, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
As early as Saturday night, both northbound and southbound main lanes will be closed simultaneously, with traffic shifted to the frontage roads. Southbound main lanes will be closed from Eighth Street to 17th Street, while northbound lanes will be closed from 17th Street to Fifth Street. During the lane closures, traffic on Fourth and Fifth streets and 17th and 18th streets will be barred from crossing the interstate.
As early as Monday night, the northbound frontage road will be closed for work, and traffic will be redirected to the main lanes, TxDOT officials said.
Waco District TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said signs will encourage through traffic to use alternative routes, including Loop 340, and he urged travelers to check out real-time Interstate 35 conditions at waco4bmap.org.
Locals needing to get across town are encouraged to look for routes that avoid I-35 construction, Roberts said.