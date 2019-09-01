Construction crews on the Interstate 35 project through Waco will take a break Monday as they prepare for a major lane switch.
As early as Tuesday, crews with Webber Construction could start shifting all I-35 traffic to the northbound lanes for the next year so that southbound lanes can be rebuild and widened, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.
That will leave two lanes in each direction, separated by a concrete barrier. The $341 million project will expand the mainlanes to four in each direction, while adding new frontage roads, ramps and bridges. The project section runs 6 miles between 12th Street and North Loop 340.
Also this week, as early as Tuesday, crews will shift all traffic on Highway 84 at Bellmead to the westbound lanes of that road for the next four months, allowing work to proceed on the eastbound lanes. That will mean traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.
In the meantime, TxDOT is accommodating Labor Day holiday traffic by suspending the usual work on I-35 from noon Sunday through Monday. Also during the Labor Day weekend, the temporary northbound exit ramp to Eighth Street and Fourth and Fifth Streets has been reopened, TxDOT officials said.
For real-time updates on traffic, go to www.waco4bmap.org or follow TxDOT on Twitter @TxDOTWacoPio.
